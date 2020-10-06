North America Dental Surgery Instruments Market is Rising during 2020-2027 with Top Key Players Like Integra Life Sciences Corporation, COLTENE Group, BIOLASE, Inc., NSK, A-dec Inc., Brasseler USA

The North America Dental Surgery Instruments Market is growing along with the Medical Device industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

Europe dental surgery instruments market is expected to reach US$ 2,949.64 Mn in 2027 from US$ 1,958.04 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 6.0% from 2020-2027.

Periodontal diseases, injuries, tooth decay, and accidents are among the major causes of tooth loss. The incidence of dental and oral conditions such as tooth canal infection, dry mouth, tooth loss, cavities, and dental trauma is rising around the world. Periodontal diseases, injuries, tooth decay, and accidents are also among the major causes of tooth loss. According to The Platform for Better Oral Health in Europe, more than 50% of the total European population are suffer from some type of periodontitis. And above 10% of them have other disease, with prevalence increasing to 70-85% of the population aged 60-65 years of age.

These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the Medical Device industry and this is expected to cause the demand for Dental Surgery Instruments in the market.

Europe Dental Surgery Instruments – Market Segmentation

Europe Dental Surgery Instruments – By Product

Instruments Handheld Instruments Handpieces Air-Driven Handpieces Electric Handpieces Hybrid Handpieces Lasers Soft-Tissue Lasers All Tissue Lasers Electrosurgical Systems Ultrasonic Instruments

Consumables

Europe Dental Surgery Instruments – By Therapeutic Area

Restorative Dentistry

Orthodontics

Endodontics

Other Therapeutic Areas

Europe Dental Surgery Instruments – By End-User

Hospitals

Clinics

Europe Dental Surgery Instruments – By Country

Spain

Italy

Germany

France

UK

Company Profiles

Dentsply Sirona

Integra Life Sciences Corporation

COLTENE Group

BIOLASE, Inc.

NSK

A-dec Inc.

Brasseler USA

