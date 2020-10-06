LED Phosphor Market 2020: Global Size, Supply-Demand, Product Type and End User Analysis To 2026| Avago Technologies, Citizen Electronics

“

LOS ANGELES, United States:QY Research offers an encyclopedic study of the global LED Phosphor market with holistic insights into vital factors and aspects that impact future market growth. The global LED Phosphor market has been analyzed for the forecast period 2020-2026 and historical period 2015-2020. In order to help players to gain comprehensive understanding of the global LED Phosphor market and its critical dynamics, the research study provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis. Furthermore, readers are offered with complete and thorough research on different regions and segments of the global LED Phosphor market. Almost all industry-specific, microeconomic, and macroeconomic factors influencing the global market growth have been analyzed in the report.

With an exhaustive analysis of the competitive landscape, the authors of the LED Phosphor market report have made a brilliant attempt to explore key developments, pricing and business tactics, and future plans of leading companies. Besides the LED Phosphor market performance of players in terms of revenue and sales, the analysts shed light on their production, areas served, gross margin, and other important factors. In addition, the LED Phosphor report helps players to gain an upper hand in the market competition as it deeply analyzes the market positioning, market growth, and product portfolio of their competitors.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global LED Phosphor Market Research Report:

Avago Technologies, Citizen Electronics, Epistar Corporation, Everlight Electronics, General Electric, Edison Opto Corporation, Universal Display, Osram Sylvania, Electric, Philips Lumileds Lighting

Global LED Phosphor Market Segmentation by Product:

Direct Contact

Remote Phosphor

Thin Film

Modular Light Engine

Package Free

ELC

Global LED Phosphor Market Segmentation by Application:

Automotive Phones

Lighting

LCD TV

The report is the best compilation of different types of segmental analysis of the global LED Phosphor market conducted from different angles. The pragmatic approach taken by analysts to study various market segments and the top-down and bottom-up approaches adopted to forecast their market sizes make LED Phosphor research study unique and accurate. For validation and revalidation of market figures and other findings, reliable primary sources such as technology and innovation directors, MDs, VPs, CEOs, and supply-side and demand-side industry experts were consulted. Secondary sources such as Bloomberg, databases, white papers, press releases, and company reports were used to collect market information and data.

This research study can be used by all participants of the global LED Phosphor market as it covers every major and minor aspect of the current and future market competition. Even for stakeholders, it can prove highly beneficial, considering the range of studies offered along with detailed analysis of growth strategies that players are expected to adopt in the coming years. New entrants or players looking to make a foray into the global LED Phosphor market can gather useful information and effective advice from the report. On the other hand, established companies can use the LED Phosphor report to stay updated about current and future market scenarios and plan out their future business moves.

Key Questions Answered:

• What are the key drivers of the global LED Phosphor market?

• Which segment is expected to collect a king’s share of the global LED Phosphor market?

• What will be the LED Phosphor market size of the leading region in 2026?

• Which company is anticipated to gain a major share of the global LED Phosphor market?

• What are the go-to strategies adopted in the global LED Phosphor market?

Table of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 LED Phosphor Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key LED Phosphor Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global LED Phosphor Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Direct Contact

1.4.3 Remote Phosphor

1.4.4 Thin Film

1.4.5 Modular Light Engine

1.4.6 Package Free

1.4.7 ELC

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global LED Phosphor Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Automotive Phones

1.5.3 Lighting

1.5.4 LCD TV

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global LED Phosphor Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global LED Phosphor Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global LED Phosphor Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global LED Phosphor, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global LED Phosphor Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global LED Phosphor Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global LED Phosphor Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 LED Phosphor Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 LED Phosphor Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 LED Phosphor Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 LED Phosphor Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 LED Phosphor Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 LED Phosphor Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global LED Phosphor Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by LED Phosphor Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global LED Phosphor Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 LED Phosphor Price by Manufacturers

3.4 LED Phosphor Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 LED Phosphor Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers LED Phosphor Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into LED Phosphor Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global LED Phosphor Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global LED Phosphor Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global LED Phosphor Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 LED Phosphor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global LED Phosphor Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global LED Phosphor Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global LED Phosphor Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 LED Phosphor Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global LED Phosphor Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global LED Phosphor Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global LED Phosphor Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global LED Phosphor Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 LED Phosphor Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 LED Phosphor Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global LED Phosphor Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global LED Phosphor Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global LED Phosphor Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America LED Phosphor by Country

6.1.1 North America LED Phosphor Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America LED Phosphor Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America LED Phosphor Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America LED Phosphor Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe LED Phosphor by Country

7.1.1 Europe LED Phosphor Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe LED Phosphor Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe LED Phosphor Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe LED Phosphor Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific LED Phosphor by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific LED Phosphor Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific LED Phosphor Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific LED Phosphor Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific LED Phosphor Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America LED Phosphor by Country

9.1.1 Latin America LED Phosphor Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America LED Phosphor Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America LED Phosphor Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America LED Phosphor Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa LED Phosphor by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa LED Phosphor Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa LED Phosphor Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa LED Phosphor Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa LED Phosphor Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Avago Technologies

11.1.1 Avago Technologies Corporation Information

11.1.2 Avago Technologies Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 Avago Technologies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Avago Technologies LED Phosphor Products Offered

11.1.5 Avago Technologies Related Developments

11.2 Citizen Electronics

11.2.1 Citizen Electronics Corporation Information

11.2.2 Citizen Electronics Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 Citizen Electronics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Citizen Electronics LED Phosphor Products Offered

11.2.5 Citizen Electronics Related Developments

11.3 Epistar Corporation

11.3.1 Epistar Corporation Corporation Information

11.3.2 Epistar Corporation Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 Epistar Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Epistar Corporation LED Phosphor Products Offered

11.3.5 Epistar Corporation Related Developments

11.4 Everlight Electronics

11.4.1 Everlight Electronics Corporation Information

11.4.2 Everlight Electronics Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 Everlight Electronics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Everlight Electronics LED Phosphor Products Offered

11.4.5 Everlight Electronics Related Developments

11.5 General Electric

11.5.1 General Electric Corporation Information

11.5.2 General Electric Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 General Electric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 General Electric LED Phosphor Products Offered

11.5.5 General Electric Related Developments

11.6 Edison Opto Corporation

11.6.1 Edison Opto Corporation Corporation Information

11.6.2 Edison Opto Corporation Description and Business Overview

11.6.3 Edison Opto Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Edison Opto Corporation LED Phosphor Products Offered

11.6.5 Edison Opto Corporation Related Developments

11.7 Universal Display

11.7.1 Universal Display Corporation Information

11.7.2 Universal Display Description and Business Overview

11.7.3 Universal Display Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Universal Display LED Phosphor Products Offered

11.7.5 Universal Display Related Developments

11.8 Osram Sylvania

11.8.1 Osram Sylvania Corporation Information

11.8.2 Osram Sylvania Description and Business Overview

11.8.3 Osram Sylvania Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Osram Sylvania LED Phosphor Products Offered

11.8.5 Osram Sylvania Related Developments

11.9 Electric

11.9.1 Electric Corporation Information

11.9.2 Electric Description and Business Overview

11.9.3 Electric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Electric LED Phosphor Products Offered

11.9.5 Electric Related Developments

11.10 Philips Lumileds Lighting

11.10.1 Philips Lumileds Lighting Corporation Information

11.10.2 Philips Lumileds Lighting Description and Business Overview

11.10.3 Philips Lumileds Lighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Philips Lumileds Lighting LED Phosphor Products Offered

11.10.5 Philips Lumileds Lighting Related Developments

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 LED Phosphor Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global LED Phosphor Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global LED Phosphor Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America LED Phosphor Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: LED Phosphor Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: LED Phosphor Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: LED Phosphor Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe LED Phosphor Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: LED Phosphor Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: LED Phosphor Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: LED Phosphor Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific LED Phosphor Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: LED Phosphor Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: LED Phosphor Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: LED Phosphor Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America LED Phosphor Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: LED Phosphor Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: LED Phosphor Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: LED Phosphor Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa LED Phosphor Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: LED Phosphor Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: LED Phosphor Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: LED Phosphor Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key LED Phosphor Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 LED Phosphor Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

