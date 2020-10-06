Paperboard Packaging Market Size, Analytical Overview, Growth Factors, Demand, Trends and Forecast to 2026

“

LOS ANGELES, United States:QY Research offers an encyclopedic study of the global Paperboard Packaging market with holistic insights into vital factors and aspects that impact future market growth. The global Paperboard Packaging market has been analyzed for the forecast period 2020-2026 and historical period 2015-2020. In order to help players to gain comprehensive understanding of the global Paperboard Packaging market and its critical dynamics, the research study provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis. Furthermore, readers are offered with complete and thorough research on different regions and segments of the global Paperboard Packaging market. Almost all industry-specific, microeconomic, and macroeconomic factors influencing the global market growth have been analyzed in the report.

With an exhaustive analysis of the competitive landscape, the authors of the Paperboard Packaging market report have made a brilliant attempt to explore key developments, pricing and business tactics, and future plans of leading companies. Besides the Paperboard Packaging market performance of players in terms of revenue and sales, the analysts shed light on their production, areas served, gross margin, and other important factors. In addition, the Paperboard Packaging report helps players to gain an upper hand in the market competition as it deeply analyzes the market positioning, market growth, and product portfolio of their competitors.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Paperboard Packaging Market Research Report:

Amcor Limited, ITC Limited, NIPPON PAPER INDUSTRIES, WestRock Company, Evergreen Packaging, RockTenn Company, Smurfit Kappa Group, METSA GROUP, Mondi Group, Clearwater Paper Corporation, Clondalkin Group, Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget (SCA), DS Smith PLC, Sappi Limited, Oji Holdings Corporation, Caraustar, Multi Packaging Solutions, Cascades Inc, STORA ENSO, Shandong Bohui Paper Group, Packaging Corporation of America, International Paper Company

Global Paperboard Packaging Market Segmentation by Product:

Chipboard

Laminated/Pasted Chipboard

Global Paperboard Packaging Market Segmentation by Application:

Healthcare

Food

Education & Stationery

Personal & Health Care

The report is the best compilation of different types of segmental analysis of the global Paperboard Packaging market conducted from different angles. The pragmatic approach taken by analysts to study various market segments and the top-down and bottom-up approaches adopted to forecast their market sizes make Paperboard Packaging research study unique and accurate. For validation and revalidation of market figures and other findings, reliable primary sources such as technology and innovation directors, MDs, VPs, CEOs, and supply-side and demand-side industry experts were consulted. Secondary sources such as Bloomberg, databases, white papers, press releases, and company reports were used to collect market information and data.

This research study can be used by all participants of the global Paperboard Packaging market as it covers every major and minor aspect of the current and future market competition. Even for stakeholders, it can prove highly beneficial, considering the range of studies offered along with detailed analysis of growth strategies that players are expected to adopt in the coming years. New entrants or players looking to make a foray into the global Paperboard Packaging market can gather useful information and effective advice from the report. On the other hand, established companies can use the Paperboard Packaging report to stay updated about current and future market scenarios and plan out their future business moves.

Key Questions Answered:

• What are the key drivers of the global Paperboard Packaging market?

• Which segment is expected to collect a king’s share of the global Paperboard Packaging market?

• What will be the Paperboard Packaging market size of the leading region in 2026?

• Which company is anticipated to gain a major share of the global Paperboard Packaging market?

• What are the go-to strategies adopted in the global Paperboard Packaging market?

Table of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Paperboard Packaging Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Paperboard Packaging Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Paperboard Packaging Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Chipboard

1.4.3 Laminated/Pasted Chipboard

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Paperboard Packaging Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Healthcare

1.5.3 Food

1.5.4 Education & Stationery

1.5.5 Personal & Health Care

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Paperboard Packaging Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Paperboard Packaging Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Paperboard Packaging Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Paperboard Packaging, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Paperboard Packaging Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Paperboard Packaging Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Paperboard Packaging Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Paperboard Packaging Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Paperboard Packaging Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Paperboard Packaging Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Paperboard Packaging Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Paperboard Packaging Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Paperboard Packaging Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Paperboard Packaging Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Paperboard Packaging Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Paperboard Packaging Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Paperboard Packaging Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Paperboard Packaging Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Paperboard Packaging Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Paperboard Packaging Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Paperboard Packaging Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Paperboard Packaging Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Paperboard Packaging Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Paperboard Packaging Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Paperboard Packaging Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Paperboard Packaging Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Paperboard Packaging Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Paperboard Packaging Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Paperboard Packaging Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Paperboard Packaging Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Paperboard Packaging Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Paperboard Packaging Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Paperboard Packaging Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Paperboard Packaging Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Paperboard Packaging Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Paperboard Packaging Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Paperboard Packaging Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Paperboard Packaging Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Paperboard Packaging by Country

6.1.1 North America Paperboard Packaging Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Paperboard Packaging Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Paperboard Packaging Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Paperboard Packaging Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Paperboard Packaging by Country

7.1.1 Europe Paperboard Packaging Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Paperboard Packaging Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Paperboard Packaging Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Paperboard Packaging Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Paperboard Packaging by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Paperboard Packaging Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Paperboard Packaging Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Paperboard Packaging Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Paperboard Packaging Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Paperboard Packaging by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Paperboard Packaging Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Paperboard Packaging Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Paperboard Packaging Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Paperboard Packaging Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Paperboard Packaging by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Paperboard Packaging Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Paperboard Packaging Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa Paperboard Packaging Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Paperboard Packaging Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Amcor Limited

11.1.1 Amcor Limited Corporation Information

11.1.2 Amcor Limited Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 Amcor Limited Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Amcor Limited Paperboard Packaging Products Offered

11.1.5 Amcor Limited Related Developments

11.2 ITC Limited

11.2.1 ITC Limited Corporation Information

11.2.2 ITC Limited Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 ITC Limited Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 ITC Limited Paperboard Packaging Products Offered

11.2.5 ITC Limited Related Developments

11.3 NIPPON PAPER INDUSTRIES

11.3.1 NIPPON PAPER INDUSTRIES Corporation Information

11.3.2 NIPPON PAPER INDUSTRIES Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 NIPPON PAPER INDUSTRIES Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 NIPPON PAPER INDUSTRIES Paperboard Packaging Products Offered

11.3.5 NIPPON PAPER INDUSTRIES Related Developments

11.4 WestRock Company

11.4.1 WestRock Company Corporation Information

11.4.2 WestRock Company Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 WestRock Company Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 WestRock Company Paperboard Packaging Products Offered

11.4.5 WestRock Company Related Developments

11.5 Evergreen Packaging

11.5.1 Evergreen Packaging Corporation Information

11.5.2 Evergreen Packaging Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 Evergreen Packaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Evergreen Packaging Paperboard Packaging Products Offered

11.5.5 Evergreen Packaging Related Developments

11.6 RockTenn Company

11.6.1 RockTenn Company Corporation Information

11.6.2 RockTenn Company Description and Business Overview

11.6.3 RockTenn Company Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 RockTenn Company Paperboard Packaging Products Offered

11.6.5 RockTenn Company Related Developments

11.7 Smurfit Kappa Group

11.7.1 Smurfit Kappa Group Corporation Information

11.7.2 Smurfit Kappa Group Description and Business Overview

11.7.3 Smurfit Kappa Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Smurfit Kappa Group Paperboard Packaging Products Offered

11.7.5 Smurfit Kappa Group Related Developments

11.8 METSA GROUP

11.8.1 METSA GROUP Corporation Information

11.8.2 METSA GROUP Description and Business Overview

11.8.3 METSA GROUP Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 METSA GROUP Paperboard Packaging Products Offered

11.8.5 METSA GROUP Related Developments

11.9 Mondi Group

11.9.1 Mondi Group Corporation Information

11.9.2 Mondi Group Description and Business Overview

11.9.3 Mondi Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Mondi Group Paperboard Packaging Products Offered

11.9.5 Mondi Group Related Developments

11.10 Clearwater Paper Corporation

11.10.1 Clearwater Paper Corporation Corporation Information

11.10.2 Clearwater Paper Corporation Description and Business Overview

11.10.3 Clearwater Paper Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Clearwater Paper Corporation Paperboard Packaging Products Offered

11.10.5 Clearwater Paper Corporation Related Developments

11.12 Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget (SCA)

11.12.1 Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget (SCA) Corporation Information

11.12.2 Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget (SCA) Description and Business Overview

11.12.3 Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget (SCA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget (SCA) Products Offered

11.12.5 Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget (SCA) Related Developments

11.13 DS Smith PLC

11.13.1 DS Smith PLC Corporation Information

11.13.2 DS Smith PLC Description and Business Overview

11.13.3 DS Smith PLC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 DS Smith PLC Products Offered

11.13.5 DS Smith PLC Related Developments

11.14 Sappi Limited

11.14.1 Sappi Limited Corporation Information

11.14.2 Sappi Limited Description and Business Overview

11.14.3 Sappi Limited Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.14.4 Sappi Limited Products Offered

11.14.5 Sappi Limited Related Developments

11.15 Oji Holdings Corporation

11.15.1 Oji Holdings Corporation Corporation Information

11.15.2 Oji Holdings Corporation Description and Business Overview

11.15.3 Oji Holdings Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.15.4 Oji Holdings Corporation Products Offered

11.15.5 Oji Holdings Corporation Related Developments

11.16 Caraustar

11.16.1 Caraustar Corporation Information

11.16.2 Caraustar Description and Business Overview

11.16.3 Caraustar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.16.4 Caraustar Products Offered

11.16.5 Caraustar Related Developments

11.17 Multi Packaging Solutions

11.17.1 Multi Packaging Solutions Corporation Information

11.17.2 Multi Packaging Solutions Description and Business Overview

11.17.3 Multi Packaging Solutions Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.17.4 Multi Packaging Solutions Products Offered

11.17.5 Multi Packaging Solutions Related Developments

11.18 Cascades Inc

11.18.1 Cascades Inc Corporation Information

11.18.2 Cascades Inc Description and Business Overview

11.18.3 Cascades Inc Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.18.4 Cascades Inc Products Offered

11.18.5 Cascades Inc Related Developments

11.19 STORA ENSO

11.19.1 STORA ENSO Corporation Information

11.19.2 STORA ENSO Description and Business Overview

11.19.3 STORA ENSO Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.19.4 STORA ENSO Products Offered

11.19.5 STORA ENSO Related Developments

11.20 Shandong Bohui Paper Group

11.20.1 Shandong Bohui Paper Group Corporation Information

11.20.2 Shandong Bohui Paper Group Description and Business Overview

11.20.3 Shandong Bohui Paper Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.20.4 Shandong Bohui Paper Group Products Offered

11.20.5 Shandong Bohui Paper Group Related Developments

11.21 Packaging Corporation of America

11.21.1 Packaging Corporation of America Corporation Information

11.21.2 Packaging Corporation of America Description and Business Overview

11.21.3 Packaging Corporation of America Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.21.4 Packaging Corporation of America Products Offered

11.21.5 Packaging Corporation of America Related Developments

11.22 International Paper Company

11.22.1 International Paper Company Corporation Information

11.22.2 International Paper Company Description and Business Overview

11.22.3 International Paper Company Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.22.4 International Paper Company Products Offered

11.22.5 International Paper Company Related Developments

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Paperboard Packaging Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Paperboard Packaging Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Paperboard Packaging Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Paperboard Packaging Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Paperboard Packaging Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Paperboard Packaging Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Paperboard Packaging Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Paperboard Packaging Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Paperboard Packaging Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Paperboard Packaging Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Paperboard Packaging Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Paperboard Packaging Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Paperboard Packaging Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Paperboard Packaging Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Paperboard Packaging Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Paperboard Packaging Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Paperboard Packaging Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Paperboard Packaging Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Paperboard Packaging Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Paperboard Packaging Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Paperboard Packaging Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Paperboard Packaging Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Paperboard Packaging Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Paperboard Packaging Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Paperboard Packaging Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.

