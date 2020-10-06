Europe Western Blotting Market Growth Prospects, Key Vendors, Future Scenario Forecast to 2027 with CAGR of 4.8% | Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck KGaA,, GENERAL ELECTRIC, Cell Signaling Technology, PerkinElmer

Western blotting, also known as protein blotting, is a technique by which a single protein is assimilated among thousands of other proteins in a given sample. The electrophoresis technique uses sodium dodecyl polyamylamide (SDS) gel (SDS-PAGE) to separate thousands of proteins contained in a sample.

The Europe western blotting market is expected to reach US$ 295.78 Mn in 2027 from US$ 196.84 Mn in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 4.8% from 2020-2027.

The Europe Western Blotting market is growing along with the Biotechnology industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the Biotechnology industry and this is expected to cause the demand for Western Blotting assays in the market.

EUROPE WESTERN BLOTTING – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Product

Instruments Imagers Gel Electrophoresis Instruments Blotting Systems

Consumables Kits Reagents Others



By Application

Biomedical & Biochemical Research

Agricultures

Others

By End User

Biotechnological & Pharmaceutical Companies

Diagnostic Laboratories

Academic & Research Institutes

By Geography

Europe US Canada Mexico



Company Profiles

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Merck KGaA,

GENERAL ELECTRIC

Cell Signaling Technology, Inc.

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

LI-COR, Inc.

OriGene Technologies, Inc.,

Rockland Immunochemicals Inc.

Abcam plc

