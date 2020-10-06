Anti-Corrosion Coatings Market 2020 Global Future Scope, Ageing Population, Application, Industry Growth, Demand, Region, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2026| Akzo Nobel, BASF, RPM International

“
LOS ANGELES, United States:QY Research offers an encyclopedic study of the global Anti-Corrosion Coatings market with holistic insights into vital factors and aspects that impact future market growth. The global Anti-Corrosion Coatings market has been analyzed for the forecast period 2020-2026 and historical period 2015-2020. In order to help players to gain comprehensive understanding of the global Anti-Corrosion Coatings market and its critical dynamics, the research study provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis. Furthermore, readers are offered with complete and thorough research on different regions and segments of the global Anti-Corrosion Coatings market. Almost all industry-specific, microeconomic, and macroeconomic factors influencing the global market growth have been analyzed in the report.
With an exhaustive analysis of the competitive landscape, the authors of the Anti-Corrosion Coatings market report have made a brilliant attempt to explore key developments, pricing and business tactics, and future plans of leading companies. Besides the Anti-Corrosion Coatings market performance of players in terms of revenue and sales, the analysts shed light on their production, areas served, gross margin, and other important factors. In addition, the Anti-Corrosion Coatings report helps players to gain an upper hand in the market competition as it deeply analyzes the market positioning, market growth, and product portfolio of their competitors.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global Anti-Corrosion Coatings Market Research Report:
Global Anti-Corrosion Coatings Market Segmentation by Product:
Epoxy resin anticorrosive paint
Polyurethane anti-corrosive coating
Alkyd anticorrosive paint
Propylene anticorrosive paint
other
Global Anti-Corrosion Coatings Market Segmentation by Application:
Shipbuilding Industry
Construction Industry
Industrial
Oil And Gas Industry
Transport Machinery Industry
Electric Power Industry
Other
The report is the best compilation of different types of segmental analysis of the global Anti-Corrosion Coatings market conducted from different angles. The pragmatic approach taken by analysts to study various market segments and the top-down and bottom-up approaches adopted to forecast their market sizes make Anti-Corrosion Coatings research study unique and accurate. For validation and revalidation of market figures and other findings, reliable primary sources such as technology and innovation directors, MDs, VPs, CEOs, and supply-side and demand-side industry experts were consulted. Secondary sources such as Bloomberg, databases, white papers, press releases, and company reports were used to collect market information and data.
This research study can be used by all participants of the global Anti-Corrosion Coatings market as it covers every major and minor aspect of the current and future market competition. Even for stakeholders, it can prove highly beneficial, considering the range of studies offered along with detailed analysis of growth strategies that players are expected to adopt in the coming years. New entrants or players looking to make a foray into the global Anti-Corrosion Coatings market can gather useful information and effective advice from the report. On the other hand, established companies can use the Anti-Corrosion Coatings report to stay updated about current and future market scenarios and plan out their future business moves.
Key Questions Answered:
• What are the key drivers of the global Anti-Corrosion Coatings market?
• Which segment is expected to collect a king’s share of the global Anti-Corrosion Coatings market?
• What will be the Anti-Corrosion Coatings market size of the leading region in 2026?
• Which company is anticipated to gain a major share of the global Anti-Corrosion Coatings market?
• What are the go-to strategies adopted in the global Anti-Corrosion Coatings market?
Table of Content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Anti-Corrosion Coatings Product Introduction
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Anti-Corrosion Coatings Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Anti-Corrosion Coatings Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Epoxy resin anticorrosive paint
1.4.3 Polyurethane anti-corrosive coating
1.4.4 Alkyd anticorrosive paint
1.4.5 Propylene anticorrosive paint
1.4.6 other
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Anti-Corrosion Coatings Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Shipbuilding Industry
1.5.3 Construction Industry
1.5.4 Industrial
1.5.5 Oil And Gas Industry
1.5.6 Transport Machinery Industry
1.5.7 Electric Power Industry
1.5.8 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Anti-Corrosion Coatings Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Anti-Corrosion Coatings Revenue 2015-2026
2.1.2 Global Anti-Corrosion Coatings Sales 2015-2026
2.2 Global Anti-Corrosion Coatings, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.1 Global Anti-Corrosion Coatings Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020
2.2.2 Global Anti-Corrosion Coatings Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020
3 Global Anti-Corrosion Coatings Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Anti-Corrosion Coatings Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Anti-Corrosion Coatings Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Anti-Corrosion Coatings Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2 Anti-Corrosion Coatings Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Anti-Corrosion Coatings Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Anti-Corrosion Coatings Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Anti-Corrosion Coatings Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)
3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Anti-Corrosion Coatings Revenue in 2019
3.2.5 Global Anti-Corrosion Coatings Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Anti-Corrosion Coatings Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Anti-Corrosion Coatings Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Anti-Corrosion Coatings Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Anti-Corrosion Coatings Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Anti-Corrosion Coatings Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Anti-Corrosion Coatings Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.1 Global Anti-Corrosion Coatings Sales by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global Anti-Corrosion Coatings Revenue by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 Anti-Corrosion Coatings Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
4.2 Global Anti-Corrosion Coatings Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.1 Global Anti-Corrosion Coatings Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global Anti-Corrosion Coatings Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 Anti-Corrosion Coatings Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.3 Global Anti-Corrosion Coatings Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End
5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Anti-Corrosion Coatings Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.1 Global Anti-Corrosion Coatings Sales by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global Anti-Corrosion Coatings Revenue by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 Anti-Corrosion Coatings Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Anti-Corrosion Coatings Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.1 Global Anti-Corrosion Coatings Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global Anti-Corrosion Coatings Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global Anti-Corrosion Coatings Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6 North America
6.1 North America Anti-Corrosion Coatings by Country
6.1.1 North America Anti-Corrosion Coatings Sales by Country
6.1.2 North America Anti-Corrosion Coatings Revenue by Country
6.1.3 U.S.
6.1.4 Canada
6.2 North America Anti-Corrosion Coatings Market Facts & Figures by Type
6.3 North America Anti-Corrosion Coatings Market Facts & Figures by Application
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Anti-Corrosion Coatings by Country
7.1.1 Europe Anti-Corrosion Coatings Sales by Country
7.1.2 Europe Anti-Corrosion Coatings Revenue by Country
7.1.3 Germany
7.1.4 France
7.1.5 U.K.
7.1.6 Italy
7.1.7 Russia
7.2 Europe Anti-Corrosion Coatings Market Facts & Figures by Type
7.3 Europe Anti-Corrosion Coatings Market Facts & Figures by Application
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Anti-Corrosion Coatings by Region
8.1.1 Asia Pacific Anti-Corrosion Coatings Sales by Region
8.1.2 Asia Pacific Anti-Corrosion Coatings Revenue by Region
8.1.3 China
8.1.4 Japan
8.1.5 South Korea
8.1.6 India
8.1.7 Australia
8.1.8 Taiwan
8.1.9 Indonesia
8.1.10 Thailand
8.1.11 Malaysia
8.1.12 Philippines
8.1.13 Vietnam
8.2 Asia Pacific Anti-Corrosion Coatings Market Facts & Figures by Type
8.3 Asia Pacific Anti-Corrosion Coatings Market Facts & Figures by Application
9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America Anti-Corrosion Coatings by Country
9.1.1 Latin America Anti-Corrosion Coatings Sales by Country
9.1.2 Latin America Anti-Corrosion Coatings Revenue by Country
9.1.3 Mexico
9.1.4 Brazil
9.1.5 Argentina
9.2 Central & South America Anti-Corrosion Coatings Market Facts & Figures by Type
9.3 Central & South America Anti-Corrosion Coatings Market Facts & Figures by Application
10 Middle East and Africa
10.1 Middle East and Africa Anti-Corrosion Coatings by Country
10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Anti-Corrosion Coatings Sales by Country
10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Anti-Corrosion Coatings Revenue by Country
10.1.3 Turkey
10.1.4 Saudi Arabia
10.1.5 U.A.E
10.2 Middle East and Africa Anti-Corrosion Coatings Market Facts & Figures by Type
10.3 Middle East and Africa Anti-Corrosion Coatings Market Facts & Figures by Application
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Akzo Nobel
11.1.1 Akzo Nobel Corporation Information
11.1.2 Akzo Nobel Description and Business Overview
11.1.3 Akzo Nobel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.1.4 Akzo Nobel Anti-Corrosion Coatings Products Offered
11.1.5 Akzo Nobel Related Developments
11.2 BASF
11.2.1 BASF Corporation Information
11.2.2 BASF Description and Business Overview
11.2.3 BASF Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.2.4 BASF Anti-Corrosion Coatings Products Offered
11.2.5 BASF Related Developments
11.3 RPM International
11.3.1 RPM International Corporation Information
11.3.2 RPM International Description and Business Overview
11.3.3 RPM International Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.3.4 RPM International Anti-Corrosion Coatings Products Offered
11.3.5 RPM International Related Developments
11.4 The Dow Chemical Company
11.4.1 The Dow Chemical Company Corporation Information
11.4.2 The Dow Chemical Company Description and Business Overview
11.4.3 The Dow Chemical Company Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.4.4 The Dow Chemical Company Anti-Corrosion Coatings Products Offered
11.4.5 The Dow Chemical Company Related Developments
11.5 The Sherwin-Williams Company
11.5.1 The Sherwin-Williams Company Corporation Information
11.5.2 The Sherwin-Williams Company Description and Business Overview
11.5.3 The Sherwin-Williams Company Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.5.4 The Sherwin-Williams Company Anti-Corrosion Coatings Products Offered
11.5.5 The Sherwin-Williams Company Related Developments
11.6 3M
11.6.1 3M Corporation Information
11.6.2 3M Description and Business Overview
11.6.3 3M Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.6.4 3M Anti-Corrosion Coatings Products Offered
11.6.5 3M Related Developments
11.7 Ashland
11.7.1 Ashland Corporation Information
11.7.2 Ashland Description and Business Overview
11.7.3 Ashland Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.7.4 Ashland Anti-Corrosion Coatings Products Offered
11.7.5 Ashland Related Developments
11.8 Axalta Coating Systems
11.8.1 Axalta Coating Systems Corporation Information
11.8.2 Axalta Coating Systems Description and Business Overview
11.8.3 Axalta Coating Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.8.4 Axalta Coating Systems Anti-Corrosion Coatings Products Offered
11.8.5 Axalta Coating Systems Related Developments
11.9 Bluchem
11.9.1 Bluchem Corporation Information
11.9.2 Bluchem Description and Business Overview
11.9.3 Bluchem Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.9.4 Bluchem Anti-Corrosion Coatings Products Offered
11.9.5 Bluchem Related Developments
11.10 Clariant
11.10.1 Clariant Corporation Information
11.10.2 Clariant Description and Business Overview
11.10.3 Clariant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.10.4 Clariant Anti-Corrosion Coatings Products Offered
11.10.5 Clariant Related Developments
11.12 DuPont
11.12.1 DuPont Corporation Information
11.12.2 DuPont Description and Business Overview
11.12.3 DuPont Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.12.4 DuPont Products Offered
11.12.5 DuPont Related Developments
11.13 Hempel
11.13.1 Hempel Corporation Information
11.13.2 Hempel Description and Business Overview
11.13.3 Hempel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.13.4 Hempel Products Offered
11.13.5 Hempel Related Developments
11.14 Jotun
11.14.1 Jotun Corporation Information
11.14.2 Jotun Description and Business Overview
11.14.3 Jotun Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.14.4 Jotun Products Offered
11.14.5 Jotun Related Developments
11.15 KANSAI PAINT
11.15.1 KANSAI PAINT Corporation Information
11.15.2 KANSAI PAINT Description and Business Overview
11.15.3 KANSAI PAINT Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.15.4 KANSAI PAINT Products Offered
11.15.5 KANSAI PAINT Related Developments
11.16 Nippon Paint
11.16.1 Nippon Paint Corporation Information
11.16.2 Nippon Paint Description and Business Overview
11.16.3 Nippon Paint Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.16.4 Nippon Paint Products Offered
11.16.5 Nippon Paint Related Developments
11.17 PPG Industries
11.17.1 PPG Industries Corporation Information
11.17.2 PPG Industries Description and Business Overview
11.17.3 PPG Industries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.17.4 PPG Industries Products Offered
11.17.5 PPG Industries Related Developments
11.18 Royal DSM
11.18.1 Royal DSM Corporation Information
11.18.2 Royal DSM Description and Business Overview
11.18.3 Royal DSM Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.18.4 Royal DSM Products Offered
11.18.5 Royal DSM Related Developments
11.19 Solvay
11.19.1 Solvay Corporation Information
11.19.2 Solvay Description and Business Overview
11.19.3 Solvay Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.19.4 Solvay Products Offered
11.19.5 Solvay Related Developments
11.20 Wacker Chemie
11.20.1 Wacker Chemie Corporation Information
11.20.2 Wacker Chemie Description and Business Overview
11.20.3 Wacker Chemie Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.20.4 Wacker Chemie Products Offered
11.20.5 Wacker Chemie Related Developments
12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)
12.1 Anti-Corrosion Coatings Market Estimates and Projections by Region
12.1.1 Global Anti-Corrosion Coatings Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026
12.1.2 Global Anti-Corrosion Coatings Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026
12.2 North America Anti-Corrosion Coatings Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.2.1 North America: Anti-Corrosion Coatings Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.2.2 North America: Anti-Corrosion Coatings Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.2.3 North America: Anti-Corrosion Coatings Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
12.3 Europe Anti-Corrosion Coatings Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.3.1 Europe: Anti-Corrosion Coatings Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.3.2 Europe: Anti-Corrosion Coatings Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.3.3 Europe: Anti-Corrosion Coatings Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
12.4 Asia Pacific Anti-Corrosion Coatings Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Anti-Corrosion Coatings Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Anti-Corrosion Coatings Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Anti-Corrosion Coatings Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
12.5 Latin America Anti-Corrosion Coatings Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.5.1 Latin America: Anti-Corrosion Coatings Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.5.2 Latin America: Anti-Corrosion Coatings Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.5.3 Latin America: Anti-Corrosion Coatings Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
12.6 Middle East and Africa Anti-Corrosion Coatings Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Anti-Corrosion Coatings Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Anti-Corrosion Coatings Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Anti-Corrosion Coatings Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
13.2 Market Challenges
13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Anti-Corrosion Coatings Players (Opinion Leaders)
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 Anti-Corrosion Coatings Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
