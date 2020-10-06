Europe Spirit Glass Packaging Market is expected to reach US$ 5481.4 Million by 2027 with CAGR of 9.7% | Allied Glass Containers Ltd, Ardagh Group, Bruni Glass S.P.A, Gerresheimer AG, Glassworks International Ltd., Owens-Illinois, Inc., Pont Packaging

Many spirit glasses are named after the drink that made them famous. A small, narrow glass that concentrates aromas. Designed for sweet cordials such as Amaretto and Grand Marnier. Snifter. A short glass with a rounded shape.
According to the report, Europe spirit glass packaging market accounted to US$ 2,394.1 Mn in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period 2020 – 2027, to account to US$ 5,481.4 Mn by 2027.
The European spirit glass packaging market by glass range is divided into standard, premium and super premium. Standard glass is the most widely used glass for packaging alcohol products due to its easy availability and low price. Standard split glass is not very scalable compared to other types of glass products such as premium glass and super premium glass. However, standard glass packaging is the most common packaging form, and because most companies prefer these products for packaging wine, beer and spirit glass products, they have the highest market share in the European spirit glass packaging market.
The Europe Spirit Glass Packaging market is growing along with the Chemicals and Materials industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.
Germany was the leading country in the Europe spirit glass market and it is anticipated to continue contributing highest revenue throughout the forecast period. Germany spirit glass packaging market is witnessing a high growth as it is a developed country and upsurge in the middle-class population as well as growth in urbanization, which provides ample opportunities for the key market players in the spirit glass packaging market. Furthermore, several companies are investing in spirit glass packaging market in order to increase its market revenue and position in Germany.
EUROPE SPIRIT GLASS PACKAGING MARKET SEGMENTATION
By Range of Glass
- Standard
- Premium
- Super Premium
By Colored of Glass
- Bare Glass
- Colored Glass
By Country
- European Countries
- GERMANY
- France
- UK
- Austria
- Switzerland
- Belgium
- Netherlands
- Luxembourg
- Scandinavia
- Denmark
- Sweden
- Norway
- Finland
- Ireland
- Rest of Europe
Company Profiles
- Allied Glass Containers Ltd
- Ardagh Group
- Bruni Glass S.P.A
- Gerresheimer AG
- Glassworks International Ltd.
- Owens-Illinois, Inc.
- Pont Packaging
- Stölzle Glass Group
- Vetropack Holding Ltd
- Vidrala
