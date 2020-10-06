1-Octene Market Emerging Technology, Investor Analysis and Worldwide Forecast till 2026| Godrej Industries, Idemitsu Petrochemical

“

LOS ANGELES, United States:QY Research offers an encyclopedic study of the global 1-Octene market with holistic insights into vital factors and aspects that impact future market growth. The global 1-Octene market has been analyzed for the forecast period 2020-2026 and historical period 2015-2020. In order to help players to gain comprehensive understanding of the global 1-Octene market and its critical dynamics, the research study provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis. Furthermore, readers are offered with complete and thorough research on different regions and segments of the global 1-Octene market. Almost all industry-specific, microeconomic, and macroeconomic factors influencing the global market growth have been analyzed in the report.

With an exhaustive analysis of the competitive landscape, the authors of the 1-Octene market report have made a brilliant attempt to explore key developments, pricing and business tactics, and future plans of leading companies. Besides the 1-Octene market performance of players in terms of revenue and sales, the analysts shed light on their production, areas served, gross margin, and other important factors. In addition, the 1-Octene report helps players to gain an upper hand in the market competition as it deeply analyzes the market positioning, market growth, and product portfolio of their competitors.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global 1-Octene Market Research Report:

Godrej Industries, Idemitsu Petrochemical, Chevron Phillips Chemical, INEOS, Nizhnekamskneftekhim, Mitsubishi Chemical, Shell Chemicals, Sasol, DOW Chemical

Global 1-Octene Market Segmentation by Product:

0.97

0.98

Others

Global 1-Octene Market Segmentation by Application:

Production of LLDPE

Plasticizers

The report is the best compilation of different types of segmental analysis of the global 1-Octene market conducted from different angles. The pragmatic approach taken by analysts to study various market segments and the top-down and bottom-up approaches adopted to forecast their market sizes make 1-Octene research study unique and accurate. For validation and revalidation of market figures and other findings, reliable primary sources such as technology and innovation directors, MDs, VPs, CEOs, and supply-side and demand-side industry experts were consulted. Secondary sources such as Bloomberg, databases, white papers, press releases, and company reports were used to collect market information and data.

This research study can be used by all participants of the global 1-Octene market as it covers every major and minor aspect of the current and future market competition. Even for stakeholders, it can prove highly beneficial, considering the range of studies offered along with detailed analysis of growth strategies that players are expected to adopt in the coming years. New entrants or players looking to make a foray into the global 1-Octene market can gather useful information and effective advice from the report. On the other hand, established companies can use the 1-Octene report to stay updated about current and future market scenarios and plan out their future business moves.

Key Questions Answered:

• What are the key drivers of the global 1-Octene market?

• Which segment is expected to collect a king’s share of the global 1-Octene market?

• What will be the 1-Octene market size of the leading region in 2026?

• Which company is anticipated to gain a major share of the global 1-Octene market?

• What are the go-to strategies adopted in the global 1-Octene market?

Table of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 1-Octene Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key 1-Octene Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global 1-Octene Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 0.97

1.4.3 0.98

1.4.4 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global 1-Octene Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Production of LLDPE

1.5.3 Plasticizers

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global 1-Octene Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global 1-Octene Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global 1-Octene Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global 1-Octene, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global 1-Octene Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global 1-Octene Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global 1-Octene Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 1-Octene Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 1-Octene Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 1-Octene Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 1-Octene Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 1-Octene Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 1-Octene Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global 1-Octene Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by 1-Octene Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global 1-Octene Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 1-Octene Price by Manufacturers

3.4 1-Octene Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 1-Octene Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers 1-Octene Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into 1-Octene Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global 1-Octene Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global 1-Octene Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global 1-Octene Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 1-Octene Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global 1-Octene Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global 1-Octene Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global 1-Octene Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 1-Octene Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global 1-Octene Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global 1-Octene Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global 1-Octene Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global 1-Octene Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 1-Octene Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 1-Octene Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global 1-Octene Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global 1-Octene Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global 1-Octene Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America 1-Octene by Country

6.1.1 North America 1-Octene Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America 1-Octene Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America 1-Octene Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America 1-Octene Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe 1-Octene by Country

7.1.1 Europe 1-Octene Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe 1-Octene Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe 1-Octene Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe 1-Octene Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific 1-Octene by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific 1-Octene Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific 1-Octene Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific 1-Octene Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific 1-Octene Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America 1-Octene by Country

9.1.1 Latin America 1-Octene Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America 1-Octene Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America 1-Octene Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America 1-Octene Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa 1-Octene by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa 1-Octene Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa 1-Octene Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa 1-Octene Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa 1-Octene Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Godrej Industries

11.1.1 Godrej Industries Corporation Information

11.1.2 Godrej Industries Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 Godrej Industries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Godrej Industries 1-Octene Products Offered

11.1.5 Godrej Industries Related Developments

11.2 Idemitsu Petrochemical

11.2.1 Idemitsu Petrochemical Corporation Information

11.2.2 Idemitsu Petrochemical Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 Idemitsu Petrochemical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Idemitsu Petrochemical 1-Octene Products Offered

11.2.5 Idemitsu Petrochemical Related Developments

11.3 Chevron Phillips Chemical

11.3.1 Chevron Phillips Chemical Corporation Information

11.3.2 Chevron Phillips Chemical Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 Chevron Phillips Chemical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Chevron Phillips Chemical 1-Octene Products Offered

11.3.5 Chevron Phillips Chemical Related Developments

11.4 INEOS

11.4.1 INEOS Corporation Information

11.4.2 INEOS Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 INEOS Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 INEOS 1-Octene Products Offered

11.4.5 INEOS Related Developments

11.5 Nizhnekamskneftekhim

11.5.1 Nizhnekamskneftekhim Corporation Information

11.5.2 Nizhnekamskneftekhim Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 Nizhnekamskneftekhim Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Nizhnekamskneftekhim 1-Octene Products Offered

11.5.5 Nizhnekamskneftekhim Related Developments

11.6 Mitsubishi Chemical

11.6.1 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Information

11.6.2 Mitsubishi Chemical Description and Business Overview

11.6.3 Mitsubishi Chemical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Mitsubishi Chemical 1-Octene Products Offered

11.6.5 Mitsubishi Chemical Related Developments

11.7 Shell Chemicals

11.7.1 Shell Chemicals Corporation Information

11.7.2 Shell Chemicals Description and Business Overview

11.7.3 Shell Chemicals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Shell Chemicals 1-Octene Products Offered

11.7.5 Shell Chemicals Related Developments

11.8 Sasol

11.8.1 Sasol Corporation Information

11.8.2 Sasol Description and Business Overview

11.8.3 Sasol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Sasol 1-Octene Products Offered

11.8.5 Sasol Related Developments

11.9 DOW Chemical

11.9.1 DOW Chemical Corporation Information

11.9.2 DOW Chemical Description and Business Overview

11.9.3 DOW Chemical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 DOW Chemical 1-Octene Products Offered

11.9.5 DOW Chemical Related Developments

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 1-Octene Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global 1-Octene Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global 1-Octene Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America 1-Octene Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: 1-Octene Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: 1-Octene Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: 1-Octene Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe 1-Octene Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: 1-Octene Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: 1-Octene Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: 1-Octene Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific 1-Octene Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: 1-Octene Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: 1-Octene Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: 1-Octene Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America 1-Octene Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: 1-Octene Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: 1-Octene Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: 1-Octene Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa 1-Octene Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: 1-Octene Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: 1-Octene Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: 1-Octene Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key 1-Octene Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 1-Octene Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

