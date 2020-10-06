Europe Visual Analytics Market is expected to reach US$ 1469.4 Million by 2027 with CAGR of 16.3% | ORACLE CORPORATION, QLIK TECHNOLOGIES INC, SAP SE, SAS INSTITUTE INC., Tableau Software

Visual analytics market in Europe is expected to grow from US$ 447.4 Million in 2019 to US$ 1469.4 Million by the year 2027. This represents a CAGR of 16.3% from the year 2020 to 2027.

Visual Analytics is a body of knowledge that allows us to use techniques with interactive visualization algorithms and methods of data analysis in order to support the analytical reasoning for decision making. It is used in diverse areas such as science, engineering, business and government.

Visual analytics is an outgrowth of the fields of information visualization and scientific visualization that focuses on analytical reasoning facilitated by interactive visual interfaces.

The Europe Visual Analytics market is growing along with the Technology, Media and Telecommunications industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

China is the most populated country in the world. Presence of advanced manufacturing industry and rising demand for smart cities presents a suitable environment for the adoption of advanced technology. However, China is transitioning from being a low-cost labor country and is investing heavily in digital transformation to retain its title for manufacturing hub. The growth of visual analytics market in China is majorly influenced by the various government initiative in the country due to which China is anticipated to foresee an 8.5% year-on-year growth in software spending. The Government initiatives in the country include Industry 4.0, and Internet Plus integrating IT with manufacturing. Also, the government has proposed 46 pilot projects that will focus on innovation to implement smart manufacturing as part of its ‘Made in China 2025’ initiative; which will further fuel the demand for machine learning powered solutions. Thus, the region is anticipating the increasing development and adoption of visual analytic solutions in the forecast period.

Europe Visual Analytics – MARKET SEGMENTATION

Europe Visual Analytics Market By Deployment Model

Cloud

On-Premise

Europe Visual analytics Market By Business Function

Sales and Marketing

Operations

Finance

Supply Chain

Information Technology

CRM

Human Resources

Others

Europe Visual Analytics Market By Vertical

Retail & Consumer Goods Market

IT & Telecom

BFSI

Manufacturing

Energy & Utilities

Healthcare

Government

Others

Europe Visual analytics Market By Country

China

India

Australia

Japan

Rest of Asia Pacific

Companies Mentioned

ALTERYX, INC.

IBM CORPORATION

Microsoft Corporation

MICROSTRATEGY INCORPORATED

ORACLE CORPORATION

QLIK TECHNOLOGIES INC

SAP SE

SAS INSTITUTE INC.

Tableau Software

TIBCO SOFTWARE INC.

