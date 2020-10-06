Crankshaft Market Analysis, Trends, Top Manufacturers, Share, Growth, Statistics, Opportunities & Forecast to 2026| DENSO, Continental AG, Aisin Seiki, Bosch Group

“
LOS ANGELES, United States:QY Research offers an encyclopedic study of the global Crankshaft market with holistic insights into vital factors and aspects that impact future market growth. The global Crankshaft market has been analyzed for the forecast period 2020-2026 and historical period 2015-2020. In order to help players to gain comprehensive understanding of the global Crankshaft market and its critical dynamics, the research study provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis. Furthermore, readers are offered with complete and thorough research on different regions and segments of the global Crankshaft market. Almost all industry-specific, microeconomic, and macroeconomic factors influencing the global market growth have been analyzed in the report.
Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart)https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1875052/global-crankshaft-market
With an exhaustive analysis of the competitive landscape, the authors of the Crankshaft market report have made a brilliant attempt to explore key developments, pricing and business tactics, and future plans of leading companies. Besides the Crankshaft market performance of players in terms of revenue and sales, the analysts shed light on their production, areas served, gross margin, and other important factors. In addition, the Crankshaft report helps players to gain an upper hand in the market competition as it deeply analyzes the market positioning, market growth, and product portfolio of their competitors.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global Crankshaft Market Research Report:
Global Crankshaft Market Segmentation by Product:
Cast Iron Crankshafts
Nodular Iron Crankshafts
Forged Steel Crankshafts
Billet Steel Crankshafts
Global Crankshaft Market Segmentation by Application:
Passenger Car
Commercial Vehicle
Motorcycles
The report is the best compilation of different types of segmental analysis of the global Crankshaft market conducted from different angles. The pragmatic approach taken by analysts to study various market segments and the top-down and bottom-up approaches adopted to forecast their market sizes make Crankshaft research study unique and accurate. For validation and revalidation of market figures and other findings, reliable primary sources such as technology and innovation directors, MDs, VPs, CEOs, and supply-side and demand-side industry experts were consulted. Secondary sources such as Bloomberg, databases, white papers, press releases, and company reports were used to collect market information and data.
This research study can be used by all participants of the global Crankshaft market as it covers every major and minor aspect of the current and future market competition. Even for stakeholders, it can prove highly beneficial, considering the range of studies offered along with detailed analysis of growth strategies that players are expected to adopt in the coming years. New entrants or players looking to make a foray into the global Crankshaft market can gather useful information and effective advice from the report. On the other hand, established companies can use the Crankshaft report to stay updated about current and future market scenarios and plan out their future business moves.
Key Questions Answered:
• What are the key drivers of the global Crankshaft market?
• Which segment is expected to collect a king’s share of the global Crankshaft market?
• What will be the Crankshaft market size of the leading region in 2026?
• Which company is anticipated to gain a major share of the global Crankshaft market?
• What are the go-to strategies adopted in the global Crankshaft market?
Request for customization in Report:https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1875052/global-crankshaft-market
Table of Content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Crankshaft Product Introduction
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Crankshaft Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Crankshaft Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Cast Iron Crankshafts
1.4.3 Nodular Iron Crankshafts
1.4.4 Forged Steel Crankshafts
1.4.5 Billet Steel Crankshafts
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Crankshaft Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Passenger Car
1.5.3 Commercial Vehicle
1.5.4 Motorcycles
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Crankshaft Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Crankshaft Revenue 2015-2026
2.1.2 Global Crankshaft Sales 2015-2026
2.2 Global Crankshaft, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.1 Global Crankshaft Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020
2.2.2 Global Crankshaft Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020
3 Global Crankshaft Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Crankshaft Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Crankshaft Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Crankshaft Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2 Crankshaft Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Crankshaft Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Crankshaft Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Crankshaft Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)
3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Crankshaft Revenue in 2019
3.2.5 Global Crankshaft Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Crankshaft Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Crankshaft Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Crankshaft Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Crankshaft Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Crankshaft Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Crankshaft Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.1 Global Crankshaft Sales by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global Crankshaft Revenue by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 Crankshaft Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
4.2 Global Crankshaft Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.1 Global Crankshaft Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global Crankshaft Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 Crankshaft Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.3 Global Crankshaft Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End
5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Crankshaft Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.1 Global Crankshaft Sales by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global Crankshaft Revenue by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 Crankshaft Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Crankshaft Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.1 Global Crankshaft Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global Crankshaft Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global Crankshaft Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6 North America
6.1 North America Crankshaft by Country
6.1.1 North America Crankshaft Sales by Country
6.1.2 North America Crankshaft Revenue by Country
6.1.3 U.S.
6.1.4 Canada
6.2 North America Crankshaft Market Facts & Figures by Type
6.3 North America Crankshaft Market Facts & Figures by Application
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Crankshaft by Country
7.1.1 Europe Crankshaft Sales by Country
7.1.2 Europe Crankshaft Revenue by Country
7.1.3 Germany
7.1.4 France
7.1.5 U.K.
7.1.6 Italy
7.1.7 Russia
7.2 Europe Crankshaft Market Facts & Figures by Type
7.3 Europe Crankshaft Market Facts & Figures by Application
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Crankshaft by Region
8.1.1 Asia Pacific Crankshaft Sales by Region
8.1.2 Asia Pacific Crankshaft Revenue by Region
8.1.3 China
8.1.4 Japan
8.1.5 South Korea
8.1.6 India
8.1.7 Australia
8.1.8 Taiwan
8.1.9 Indonesia
8.1.10 Thailand
8.1.11 Malaysia
8.1.12 Philippines
8.1.13 Vietnam
8.2 Asia Pacific Crankshaft Market Facts & Figures by Type
8.3 Asia Pacific Crankshaft Market Facts & Figures by Application
9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America Crankshaft by Country
9.1.1 Latin America Crankshaft Sales by Country
9.1.2 Latin America Crankshaft Revenue by Country
9.1.3 Mexico
9.1.4 Brazil
9.1.5 Argentina
9.2 Central & South America Crankshaft Market Facts & Figures by Type
9.3 Central & South America Crankshaft Market Facts & Figures by Application
10 Middle East and Africa
10.1 Middle East and Africa Crankshaft by Country
10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Crankshaft Sales by Country
10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Crankshaft Revenue by Country
10.1.3 Turkey
10.1.4 Saudi Arabia
10.1.5 U.A.E
10.2 Middle East and Africa Crankshaft Market Facts & Figures by Type
10.3 Middle East and Africa Crankshaft Market Facts & Figures by Application
11 Company Profiles
11.1 DENSO
11.1.1 DENSO Corporation Information
11.1.2 DENSO Description and Business Overview
11.1.3 DENSO Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.1.4 DENSO Crankshaft Products Offered
11.1.5 DENSO Related Developments
11.2 Continental AG
11.2.1 Continental AG Corporation Information
11.2.2 Continental AG Description and Business Overview
11.2.3 Continental AG Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.2.4 Continental AG Crankshaft Products Offered
11.2.5 Continental AG Related Developments
11.3 Aisin Seiki
11.3.1 Aisin Seiki Corporation Information
11.3.2 Aisin Seiki Description and Business Overview
11.3.3 Aisin Seiki Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.3.4 Aisin Seiki Crankshaft Products Offered
11.3.5 Aisin Seiki Related Developments
11.4 Bosch Group
11.4.1 Bosch Group Corporation Information
11.4.2 Bosch Group Description and Business Overview
11.4.3 Bosch Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.4.4 Bosch Group Crankshaft Products Offered
11.4.5 Bosch Group Related Developments
11.5 JTEKT
11.5.1 JTEKT Corporation Information
11.5.2 JTEKT Description and Business Overview
11.5.3 JTEKT Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.5.4 JTEKT Crankshaft Products Offered
11.5.5 JTEKT Related Developments
11.6 Delphi Automotive PLC
11.6.1 Delphi Automotive PLC Corporation Information
11.6.2 Delphi Automotive PLC Description and Business Overview
11.6.3 Delphi Automotive PLC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.6.4 Delphi Automotive PLC Crankshaft Products Offered
11.6.5 Delphi Automotive PLC Related Developments
11.7 Mitsubishi Electric
11.7.1 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Information
11.7.2 Mitsubishi Electric Description and Business Overview
11.7.3 Mitsubishi Electric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.7.4 Mitsubishi Electric Crankshaft Products Offered
11.7.5 Mitsubishi Electric Related Developments
11.8 Visteon
11.8.1 Visteon Corporation Information
11.8.2 Visteon Description and Business Overview
11.8.3 Visteon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.8.4 Visteon Crankshaft Products Offered
11.8.5 Visteon Related Developments
11.9 ThyssenKrupp
11.9.1 ThyssenKrupp Corporation Information
11.9.2 ThyssenKrupp Description and Business Overview
11.9.3 ThyssenKrupp Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.9.4 ThyssenKrupp Crankshaft Products Offered
11.9.5 ThyssenKrupp Related Developments
11.10 Maschinenfabrik Alfing Kessler
11.10.1 Maschinenfabrik Alfing Kessler Corporation Information
11.10.2 Maschinenfabrik Alfing Kessler Description and Business Overview
11.10.3 Maschinenfabrik Alfing Kessler Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.10.4 Maschinenfabrik Alfing Kessler Crankshaft Products Offered
11.10.5 Maschinenfabrik Alfing Kessler Related Developments
11.1 DENSO
11.1.1 DENSO Corporation Information
11.1.2 DENSO Description and Business Overview
11.1.3 DENSO Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.1.4 DENSO Crankshaft Products Offered
11.1.5 DENSO Related Developments
11.12 Neue Halberg-Guss
11.12.1 Neue Halberg-Guss Corporation Information
11.12.2 Neue Halberg-Guss Description and Business Overview
11.12.3 Neue Halberg-Guss Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.12.4 Neue Halberg-Guss Products Offered
11.12.5 Neue Halberg-Guss Related Developments
11.13 Darcast
11.13.1 Darcast Corporation Information
11.13.2 Darcast Description and Business Overview
11.13.3 Darcast Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.13.4 Darcast Products Offered
11.13.5 Darcast Related Developments
11.14 Arrow Precision
11.14.1 Arrow Precision Corporation Information
11.14.2 Arrow Precision Description and Business Overview
11.14.3 Arrow Precision Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.14.4 Arrow Precision Products Offered
11.14.5 Arrow Precision Related Developments
11.15 CIE Automotive
11.15.1 CIE Automotive Corporation Information
11.15.2 CIE Automotive Description and Business Overview
11.15.3 CIE Automotive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.15.4 CIE Automotive Products Offered
11.15.5 CIE Automotive Related Developments
11.16 Teksid
11.16.1 Teksid Corporation Information
11.16.2 Teksid Description and Business Overview
11.16.3 Teksid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.16.4 Teksid Products Offered
11.16.5 Teksid Related Developments
11.17 Ellwood Crankshaft
11.17.1 Ellwood Crankshaft Corporation Information
11.17.2 Ellwood Crankshaft Description and Business Overview
11.17.3 Ellwood Crankshaft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.17.4 Ellwood Crankshaft Products Offered
11.17.5 Ellwood Crankshaft Related Developments
11.18 Atlas Industries
11.18.1 Atlas Industries Corporation Information
11.18.2 Atlas Industries Description and Business Overview
11.18.3 Atlas Industries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.18.4 Atlas Industries Products Offered
11.18.5 Atlas Industries Related Developments
11.19 NSI Crankshaft
11.19.1 NSI Crankshaft Corporation Information
11.19.2 NSI Crankshaft Description and Business Overview
11.19.3 NSI Crankshaft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.19.4 NSI Crankshaft Products Offered
11.19.5 NSI Crankshaft Related Developments
11.20 Kellogg Crankshaft
11.20.1 Kellogg Crankshaft Corporation Information
11.20.2 Kellogg Crankshaft Description and Business Overview
11.20.3 Kellogg Crankshaft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.20.4 Kellogg Crankshaft Products Offered
11.20.5 Kellogg Crankshaft Related Developments
11.21 Quimmco
11.21.1 Quimmco Corporation Information
11.21.2 Quimmco Description and Business Overview
11.21.3 Quimmco Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.21.4 Quimmco Products Offered
11.21.5 Quimmco Related Developments
11.22 TFO Corporation
11.22.1 TFO Corporation Corporation Information
11.22.2 TFO Corporation Description and Business Overview
11.22.3 TFO Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.22.4 TFO Corporation Products Offered
11.22.5 TFO Corporation Related Developments
11.23 Metalart Corporation
11.23.1 Metalart Corporation Corporation Information
11.23.2 Metalart Corporation Description and Business Overview
11.23.3 Metalart Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.23.4 Metalart Corporation Products Offered
11.23.5 Metalart Corporation Related Developments
11.24 Kakuta Iron Works
11.24.1 Kakuta Iron Works Corporation Information
11.24.2 Kakuta Iron Works Description and Business Overview
11.24.3 Kakuta Iron Works Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.24.4 Kakuta Iron Works Products Offered
11.24.5 Kakuta Iron Works Related Developments
11.25 Guilin Fuda
11.25.1 Guilin Fuda Corporation Information
11.25.2 Guilin Fuda Description and Business Overview
11.25.3 Guilin Fuda Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.25.4 Guilin Fuda Products Offered
11.25.5 Guilin Fuda Related Developments
11.26 Zhejiang Sun Stock
11.26.1 Zhejiang Sun Stock Corporation Information
11.26.2 Zhejiang Sun Stock Description and Business Overview
11.26.3 Zhejiang Sun Stock Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.26.4 Zhejiang Sun Stock Products Offered
11.26.5 Zhejiang Sun Stock Related Developments
11.27 Jiangsu Songlin
11.27.1 Jiangsu Songlin Corporation Information
11.27.2 Jiangsu Songlin Description and Business Overview
11.27.3 Jiangsu Songlin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.27.4 Jiangsu Songlin Products Offered
11.27.5 Jiangsu Songlin Related Developments
12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)
12.1 Crankshaft Market Estimates and Projections by Region
12.1.1 Global Crankshaft Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026
12.1.2 Global Crankshaft Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026
12.2 North America Crankshaft Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.2.1 North America: Crankshaft Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.2.2 North America: Crankshaft Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.2.3 North America: Crankshaft Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
12.3 Europe Crankshaft Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.3.1 Europe: Crankshaft Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.3.2 Europe: Crankshaft Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.3.3 Europe: Crankshaft Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
12.4 Asia Pacific Crankshaft Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Crankshaft Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Crankshaft Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Crankshaft Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
12.5 Latin America Crankshaft Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.5.1 Latin America: Crankshaft Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.5.2 Latin America: Crankshaft Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.5.3 Latin America: Crankshaft Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
12.6 Middle East and Africa Crankshaft Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Crankshaft Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Crankshaft Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Crankshaft Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
13.2 Market Challenges
13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Crankshaft Players (Opinion Leaders)
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 Crankshaft Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
About Us:
QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.
”