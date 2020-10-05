Vitamin D Ingredients Market Growth, Ongoing Trends, Technological Innovation and Forecast to 2026 | FMI Report

This report provides a forecast and analysis of the global vitamin D ingredients market. It provides historical data for 2015 along with estimated data for 2016 and a forecast data for the duration of 2016–2026 in terms of revenue (US$ Mn) and Volume (MT).The report also comprises macroeconomic indicators along with an outlook on the global vitamin D ingredients market. It includes drivers and restraints in the worldwide vitamin D ingredients market and their impact on all the regional markets during the forecast period.

The report also encompasses the study of existing industry trends and prospects for the vitamin D ingredients market. In order to provide users of this report with an all-inclusive view of the market, we have included a detailed competitiveness analysis of key players and their tactical overview. The dashboard offers a detailed comparison of vitamin D ingredients’ manufacturers on the basis of parameters such as total revenue, product offerings and key strategy. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis by product type, source type, form type, application and region.

Increasing awareness among adults and consumers of other age groups around the globe regarding the various benefits associated with the application of cosmetics to fulfill vitamin D intake through skin is a major factor driving the market growth. Recent mergers and acquisitions are creating new opportunities for producers of vitamin D ingredients and are thus expected to fuel the vitamin D ingredients market growth during the forecast period.Cosmetic companies have started producing cosmetics with vitamin D ingredients as raw materials, which has revealed enormous results in the vitamin D levels of consumers. Initially, companies were adding fruit content in cosmetics, which added a hint of vitamin D in their products, but the level of vitamin D intake was still low as compared to the recommended levels by regulatory bodies. To breach this gap, companies started launching products consisting of high quantities of vitamin D, which provide sufficient nourishment and thus, promote the overall revenue growth of the Vitamin D Ingredients market.

The report includes company profiles of key producers of vitamin D ingredients and the revenue generated from the companies across North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan, the Middle East & Africa. By product type, the global vitamin D ingredients market has been segmented into Vitamin D3 and Vitamin D2. By source type, the vitamin D ingredients market has been segmented into milk, eggs, fish, animals, plants, fruits & vegetables and others (microalgae, fungi, yeast, plants, etc.). By form, the vitamin D ingredients market has been segmented into powder, resin, and liquid. The global vitamin d ingredients market has been segmented on the basis of application into pharmaceutical, food, beverage, cosmetics, animal feed & pet food and others.

For the estimation of revenue, regional average prices were found through quotes from several vitamin D ingredient producers/manufacturers, exporters, and distributors. The data for vitamin D ingredients is obtained from the U.S. associations and government bodies and for all key countries considered in the study. The trade analysis for these vitamin D ingredients has been done to arrive at the consumption scenario of vitamin D ingredients in different industries.

The analysis of the food processing industry has been conducted to analyze the vitamin D ingredients consumption market scenario. All the significant end-use segments have been included and potential uses have been estimated on the basis of secondary sources and feedback from primary respondents. Some of the key data points collected for the modeling approach include food and beverage, pharmaceutical and cosmetic industry scenario, market outlook, food processing industry overview, major types of vitamin D ingredients consumed, etc. The market has been forecast based on constant currency rates.

This section of report discusses, in particular, how the global competition in the market is gradually increasing. It addresses the various dynamics that are determining internal as well as external competition in the market. Numerous obstacles to enter in the industry are analyzed and regarded on the basis of their influence on the competition level in the market.The consumption of vitamin D ingredient fortified food products is increasing around the globe, particularly in developing countries, and is one of the key drivers contributing to the progression of the global vitamin D ingredients market.

The report discusses the market share of the global vitamin D ingredients market on the basis of segmentation by applications, including pharmaceuticals, food products, beverages, cosmetics and animal feed and pet food products. A fragment of the report gives insights on the vitamin D ingredients demand, as per the different regions considered in the report for vitamin D ingredients market.

The report offers a market viewpoint for 2016–2026 and sets the forecast within the framework of the vitamin D ingredients ecosystem, comprising new technological developments as well as new product offerings in the market at a global level. This study talks about the key regional trends driving to growth of the vitamin D ingredients market internationally as well as analyses the degree to which these drivers are prompting the market in each region. Key regions evaluated in this report include North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, APEJ, Japan and MEA.

In the last section of the report, a detailed competitive landscape has been provided to deliver audiences with a dashboard view. Key providers covered in the report are Vitamin D ingredient producers and suppliers. In depth profiles of the providers are also included in the scope of the report to assess their long-term and short-term plans, key offerings and most recent developments.

A number of primary and secondary sources were consulted during the course of the study. Secondary sources include Factiva and Hoovers and company annual reports and publications. This report covers market dynamics such as drivers and trends influencing the segments and opportunities in the vitamin D ingredients market. The report also includes analysis and insights regarding the potential of the vitamin D ingredients market in specific regions.

Detailed profiles of providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, the product portfolio of vitamin D ingredient manufacturers and recent developments in the market. The Dishman Netherlands BV has been being recognized as the world’s sole large-scale producer of vitamin D2 ingredients. Companies such as BASF SE, Royal DSM NV, Schiff Nutrition International, Inc. (Reckitt Benckiser), and Zhejiang Garden Biochemical High-tech Company Limited are some of the other major manufacturers of vitamin D ingredients.

Key Segments Covered

By Product Type Vitamin D3 Vitamin D2



By Source Milk Eggs Fish Animals Plant, Fruits and Vegetables Others (Microalgae, Fungi, Yeast, Plants etc.)



By Application Pharmaceuticals Food Beverages Cosmetics Animal Feed and Pet Food Others

By Form Powder Resin Liquid



Key Regions/Countries Covered North America Latin America Western Europe Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) Middle East & Africa (MEA) Japan



