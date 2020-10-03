Demand for Handheld Imaging Systems Market Set for Stupendous Growth in and Post 2028, Buoyed by the Global COVID-19 Pandemic

Future Market Insights (FMI)’s upcoming research study on the Global Handheld Imaging Systems Market lays bare undercurrents and opportunities for key Market stakeholders. The report provides in-depth insights on the Handheld Imaging Systems Market through a detailed analysis of key growth drivers, restraints, trends, challenges, and revenue growth based on historical data. Valuable information and forecast statistics covered in the Handheld Imaging Systems Market report will help existing and potential new Market players to craft long-term strategies as well as maintain business continuity during a crisis.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

As with many industries, the recent outbreak of the COVID-19 has adversely affected the industry. The Handheld Imaging Systems Market is no exception. Following government’s measures, particularly social distancing norms and shelter-in-place orders, companies active in the Handheld Imaging Systems Market have put their production on a halt. Additionally, movement restrictions have created a logistical nightmare for Market players, while the lack of ‘essential’ status caused a decline in sales.

The FMI’s report covers an exclusive chapter on the initial COVID-19 impact on the Handheld Imaging Systems Market. This allows both incumbent companies and new entrants to understand the Market scenario during a crisis and helps them make sound decision to gain a distinct competitive edge.

Handheld Imaging Systems Market: Segmentation

To analyze the Handheld Imaging Systems Market effectively and efficiently, the information has been segregated into key segments and sub-segments.

By Type

Ultrasound Systems

Mobile X-Ray Systems

Portable CT Scanners

OCT Based Scanners

By End users

Hospital

Diagnostic Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Center

Ambulatory Care Center

Specialty Clinics

Handheld Imaging Systems Market: Competition Analysis

The FMI’s study presents an extensive analysis of Global, regional, and country-level players operating in the Handheld Imaging Systems Market based on their innovative launches, distribution channels, local networks, industrial penetration, production methods, and revenue generation. Furthermore, growth strategies and mergers & acquisitions (M&A) activities associated with the players are enclosed in the Handheld Imaging Systems Market report.

Key players covered in the report include:

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Butterfly Network, Inc

Analogic Corporation

General Electric Company

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Shimadzu Corporation

Siemens Healthineers, Inc.

Teratech Corporation



