Global Market Study On Edible Insects For Human Consumption: Rising Popularity As Low-Cost & Healthier Alternative To Conventional Protein Sources

The latest market report by Persistence Market Research on the global edible insects for human consumption market evaluates the opportunities and current market scenario, providing insights and updates about the corresponding segments involved in the global edible insects for human consumption market for the forecast period of 2020-2030. The report provides detailed assessment of key market dynamics and comprehensive information about the structure of the global edible insects for human consumption market. This market study contains exclusive insights into how the global edible insects for human consumption market is anticipated to grow during the forecast period of 2020-2030.

The primary objective of the global edible insects for human consumption market report is to provide insights regarding opportunities in the market that are supporting the transformation of global businesses associated with edible insects for human consumption. It is very important to consider that, in an ever-wavering economy, we provide estimated (Y-o-Y) year-on-year growth rate in addition to compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for overall forecasts, to enable readers to better understand the analysis and evaluation of the global edible insects for human consumption market, and to discover lucrative opportunities in the market.

This report also provides an estimate of the global edible insects for human consumption market size and corresponding revenue forecasts carried out in terms of absolute $ opportunity. It also offers actionable insights based on the future trends in the edible insects for human consumption market. Furthermore, new and emerging players in the global edible insects for human consumption market can make use of the information presented in the study for effective business decisions, which will provide momentum to their businesses as well as the global edible insects for human consumption market.

The study is relevant for manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, and investors in the global edible insects for human consumption market. All stakeholders in the global edible insects for human consumption market, as well as industry experts, researchers, journalists, and business researchers can leverage the information and data represented in PMR’s report.

Key Questions Answered in PMR’s Global Edible Insects for Human Consumption Market Report

Which region will hold the highest market share in the global edible insects for human consumption market during the forecast period?

Which region is experiencing the highest growth (CAGR)?

Which factors are impacting the global edible insects for human consumption market?

What are the global trends impacting the edible insects for human consumption market?

What strategies must emerging players adopt to capture opportunities in various regions in the edible insects for human consumption market?

What is the market structure of the global edible insects for human consumption market?

Global Edible Insects for Human Consumption Market: Research Methodology

Persistence Market Research is committed to providing unbiased market research solutions to its clients. PMR follows a robust methodology for the deduction of data included in this report. A unique research methodology is utilized to conduct extensive research on the global edible insects for human consumption market, and reach conclusions about the future growth factors of the market. PMR’s research methodology comprises primary research methods coupled with secondary research methods, which ensure the accuracy and reliability of the conclusions in this report.

A demand-side approach is followed to estimate the sales of target products, followed by an in-depth supply-side assessment of value generated, key trends, and events over a predefined period. This methodology is based on standard market structures, methods, and definitions that are based on inputs from local sources in over seven regions – North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa, which PMR considers for segmenting the global market. Statistics, characteristics, and variances are collected at a regional level, aggregated at the same level, and then synthesized at a worldwide level to create global market measurements. Our main sources of research include:

Primary Research

Secondary Research

Trade Research

Social Media Research

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand Side Trends

1.3. Supply Side Trends

1.4. Analysis and Recommendations 2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations 3. Key Market Trends

3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.2. Product Innovation / Development Trends 4. Key Success Factors

4.1. Product Adoption / Usage Analysis

4.2. Product USPs / Features

4.3. Strategic Promotional Strategies 5. Global Edible Insects for Human Consumption Market Demand Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast, 2020-2030

5.1. Historical Market Value (US$ Mn) Analysis, 2015-2019

5.2. Current and Future Market Volume (Tons) and Value (US$ Mn) Projections, 2020-2030

5.3. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis 6. Market Background

6.1. Macro-Economic Factors

6.1.1. Global GDP Growth Outlook

6.1.2. Global Industry Value Added

6.1.3. Global Urbanization Growth Outlook

6.1.4. Global Food Security Index Outlook

6.1.5. Global Rank – Ease of Doing Business

6.1.6. Global Rank – Trading Across Borders

6.2. Impact of COVID-19 on Edible Insects for Human Consumption Market

6.2.1. Manufacturer/Processors

6.2.2. Supply Chain and Logistics

6.2.3. Wholesalers/Traders

6.2.4. End-Users

6.3. Impact of COVID-19 on End User Industry Demand

6.4. Impact of COVID-19 on Food and Beverage Industry

6.4.1. Dairy Industry

6.4.2. Bakery Industry

6.4.3. Confectionery Industry

6.4.4. Impact of COVID-19 on 2020 Food Trends

6.4.5. Supply Chain Impact on Food Ingredients from the Coronavirus Pandemic

6.4.6. Actions for Supply Chain

6.4.7. Requirement of Digital Supply Networks

6.4.8. Guidelines By FDA in Response to COVID-19 Pandemic

6.4.9. Reaction of Association Towards the Pandemic

6.5. Global Food & Beverage Sector Outlook

6.6. Processed Food & Beverage Industry Outlook

6.7. Global Nutraceutical Industry Outlook

6.8. Global Beverage Industry Outlook

6.9. Environmental Benefits of Farming Insects

6.10. Vertical Farming of Insects

6.11. Unique Features & Life Cycle of Black Soldier Fly Larvae

6.12. Factors Affecting Pricing

6.13. Strategic Initiatives Undertaken for Industry Development

6.14. Key Regulation

6.15. Value-Chain Analysis

6.16. Market Dynamics

6.16.1. Drivers

6.16.2. Restraints

6.16.3. Opportunity Analysis

6.17. Forecast Factors – Relevance & Impact 7. Global Edible Insects for Human Consumption Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030, By Insect Type

7.1. Introduction / Key Findings

7.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis By Insect Type, 2015 – 2019

7.3. Current and Future Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast By Insect Type, 2020 – 2030

7.3.1.1. Beetles

7.3.1.2. Caterpillar

7.3.1.3. Hymenoptera

7.3.1.4. Orthptera

7.3.1.5. True Bugs

7.3.1.6. Others

7.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Insect Type 8. Global Edible Insects for Human Consumption Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030, By Product Type

8.1. Introduction / Key Findings

8.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis By Product Type, 2015 – 2019

8.3. Current and Future Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast By Product Type, 2020 – 2030

8.3.1. Whole

8.3.1.1.1. Steam or Fried

8.3.1.1.2. Raw

8.3.1.1.3. BBQ

8.3.2. Ingredient

8.3.2.1.1. Drinks

8.3.2.1.2. Insect Confectionery

8.3.2.1.3. Snacks & Baked Products

8.3.2.1.4. Others

8.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Product Type 9. Global Edible Insects for Human Consumption Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030, By Region

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis By Region, 2015 – 2019

9.3. Current Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast By Region, 2020 – 2030

9.3.1. North America

9.3.2. Latin America

9.3.3. Europe

9.3.4. South Asia

9.3.5. East Asia

9.3.6. Oceania

9.3.7. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

9.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Region 10. North America Edible Insects for Human Consumption Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) Trend Analysis By Market Taxonomy, 2015 – 2019

10.3. Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast By Market Taxonomy, 2020 – 2030

10.3.1. By Country

10.3.1.1. U.S.

10.3.1.2. Canada

10.3.2. By Insect Type

10.3.3. By Product Type

10.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis

10.4.1. By Country

10.4.2. By Insect Type

10.4.3. By Product Type

10.5. Drivers and Restraints – Impact Analysis 11. Latin America Edible Insects for Human Consumption Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) Trend Analysis By Market Taxonomy, 2015 – 2019

11.3. Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast By Market Taxonomy, 2020 – 2030

11.3.1. By Country

11.3.1.1. Brazil

11.3.1.2. Mexico

11.3.1.3. Rest of Latin America

11.3.2. By Insect Type

11.3.3. By Product Type

11.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis

11.4.1. By Country

11.4.2. By Insect Type

11.4.3. By Product Type

11.5. Drivers and Restraints – Impact Analysis 12. Europe Edible Insects for Human Consumption Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) Trend Analysis By Market Taxonomy, 2015 – 2019

12.3. Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast By Market Taxonomy, 2020 – 2030

12.3.1. By Country

12.3.1.1. France

12.3.1.2. Germany

12.3.1.3. Spain

12.3.1.4. U.K.

12.3.1.5. Italy

12.3.1.6. BENELUX

12.3.1.7. Nordic

12.3.1.8. Russia

12.3.1.9. Poland

12.3.1.10. Rest of Europe

12.3.2. By Insect Type

12.3.3. By Product Type

12.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis

12.4.1. By Country

12.4.2. By Insect Type

12.4.3. By Product Type

12.5. Drivers and Restraints – Impact Analysis 13. South Asia Edible Insects for Human Consumption Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030

13.1. Introduction

13.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) Trend Analysis By Market Taxonomy, 2015 – 2019

13.3. Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast By Market Taxonomy, 2020 – 2030

13.3.1. By Country

13.3.1.1. India

13.3.1.2. Thailand

13.3.1.3. Indonesia

13.3.1.4. Malaysia

13.3.1.5. Rest of South Asia

13.3.2. By Insect Type

13.3.3. By Product Type

13.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis

13.4.1. By Country

13.4.2. By Insect Type

13.4.3. By Product Type

13.5. Drivers and Restraints – Impact Analysis 14. East Asia Edible Insects for Human Consumption Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030

14.1. Introduction

14.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) Trend Analysis By Market Taxonomy, 2015 – 2019

14.3. Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast By Market Taxonomy, 2020 – 2030

14.3.1. By Country

14.3.1.1. China

14.3.1.2. Japan

14.3.1.3. South Korea

14.3.2. By Insect Type

14.3.3. By Product Type

14.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis

14.4.1. By Country

14.4.2. By Insect Type

14.4.3. By Product Type

14.5. Drivers and Restraints – Impact Analysis 15. Oceania Edible Insects for Human Consumption Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030

15.1. Introduction

15.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) Trend Analysis By Market Taxonomy, 2015 – 2019

15.3. Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast By Market Taxonomy, 2020 – 2030

15.3.1. By Country

15.3.1.1. Australia

15.3.1.2. New Zealand

15.3.2. By Insect Type

15.3.3. By Product Type

15.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis

15.4.1. By Country

15.4.2. By Insect Type

15.4.3. By Product Type

15.5. Drivers and Restraints – Impact Analysis 16. Middle East and Africa Edible Insects for Human Consumption Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030

16.1. Introduction

16.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) Trend Analysis By Market Taxonomy, 2015 – 2019

16.3. Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast By Market Taxonomy, 2020 – 2030

16.3.1. By Country

16.3.1.1. GCC

16.3.1.2. South Africa

16.3.1.3. Rest of Middle East & Africa

16.3.2. By Insect Type

16.3.3. By Product Type

16.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis

16.4.1. By Country

16.4.2. By Insect Type

16.4.3. By Product Type

16.5. Drivers and Restraints – Impact Analysis 17. Market Structure Analysis

17.1. Market Analysis By Tier of Companies

17.2. Market Concentration

17.3. Market Presence Analysis 18. Competition Analysis

18.1. Competition Dashboard

18.2. Competition Benchmarking

18.3. Competition Deep Dive

18.3.1. Protifarm Holding NV

18.3.1.1. Overview

18.3.1.2. Product Portfolio

18.3.1.3. Sales Footprint

18.3.1.4. Strategy Overview

18.3.1.5. Key Developments/Key Takeaways

18.3.2. Protix

18.3.2.1. Overview

18.3.2.2. Product Portfolio

18.3.2.3. Sales Footprint

18.3.2.4. Strategy Overview

18.3.2.5. Key Developments/Key Takeaways

18.3.3. HaoCheng Mealworm Inc.

18.3.3.1. Overview

18.3.3.2. Product Portfolio

18.3.3.3. Sales Footprint

18.3.3.4. Strategy Overview

18.3.3.5. Key Developments/Key Takeaways

18.3.4. Kreca Ento-Food BV

18.3.4.1. Overview

18.3.4.2. Product Portfolio

18.3.4.3. Sales Footprint

18.3.4.4. Strategy Overview

18.3.4.5. Key Developments/Key Takeaways

18.3.5. Chapul Cricket Protein

18.3.5.1. Overview

18.3.5.2. Product Portfolio

18.3.5.3. Sales Footprint

18.3.5.4. Strategy Overview

18.3.5.5. Key Developments/Key Takeaways

18.3.6. Exo Protein

18.3.6.1. Overview

18.3.6.2. Product Portfolio

18.3.6.3. Sales Footprint

18.3.6.4. Strategy Overview

18.3.6.5. Key Developments/Key Takeaways

18.3.7. JR Unique Foods Ltd., Part.

18.3.7.1. Overview

18.3.7.2. Product Portfolio

18.3.7.3. Sales Footprint

18.3.7.4. Strategy Overview

18.3.7.5. Key Developments/Key Takeaways

18.3.8. Entomo Farms

18.3.8.1. Overview

18.3.8.2. Product Portfolio

18.3.8.3. Sales Footprint

18.3.8.4. Strategy Overview

18.3.8.5. Key Developments/Key Takeaways

18.3.9. Craft Crickets Inc.

18.3.9.1. Overview

18.3.9.2. Product Portfolio

18.3.9.3. Sales Footprint

18.3.9.4. Strategy Overview

18.3.9.5. Key Developments/Key Takeaways

18.3.10. Crik Nutrition

18.3.10.1. Overview

18.3.10.2. Product Portfolio

18.3.10.3. Sales Footprint

18.3.10.4. Strategy Overview

18.3.10.5. Key Developments/Key Takeaways

18.3.11. Nutribug Ltd.

18.3.11.1. Overview

18.3.11.2. Product Portfolio

18.3.11.3. Sales Footprint

18.3.11.4. Strategy Overview

18.3.11.5. Key Developments/Key Takeaways

18.3.12. Cricket Flours LLC.

18.3.12.1. Overview

18.3.12.2. Product Portfolio

18.3.12.3. Sales Footprint

18.3.12.4. Strategy Overview

18.3.12.5. Key Developments/Key Takeaways

18.3.13. Bugsolutely Ltd.

18.3.13.1. Overview

18.3.13.2. Product Portfolio

18.3.13.3. Sales Footprint

18.3.13.4. Strategy Overview

18.3.13.5. Key Developments/Key Takeaways

18.3.14. Nusect

18.3.14.1. Overview

18.3.14.2. Product Portfolio

18.3.14.3. Sales Footprint

18.3.14.4. Strategy Overview

18.3.14.5. Key Developments/Key Takeaways

18.3.15. DeliBugs

18.3.15.1. Overview

18.3.15.2. Product Portfolio

18.3.15.3. Sales Footprint

18.3.15.4. Strategy Overview

19. Assumptions & Acronyms Used 20. Research Methodology

