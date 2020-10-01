Global Market Study On Edible Insects For Human Consumption: Rising Popularity As Low-Cost & Healthier Alternative To Conventional Protein Sources

The latest market report by Persistence Market Research on the global edible insects for human consumption market evaluates the opportunities and current market scenario, providing insights and updates about the corresponding segments involved in the global edible insects for human consumption market for the forecast period of 2020-2030. The report provides detailed assessment of key market dynamics and comprehensive information about the structure of the global edible insects for human consumption market. This market study contains exclusive insights into how the global edible insects for human consumption market is anticipated to grow during the forecast period of 2020-2030.
The primary objective of the global edible insects for human consumption market report is to provide insights regarding opportunities in the market that are supporting the transformation of global businesses associated with edible insects for human consumption. It is very important to consider that, in an ever-wavering economy, we provide estimated (Y-o-Y) year-on-year growth rate in addition to compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for overall forecasts, to enable readers to better understand the analysis and evaluation of the global edible insects for human consumption market, and to discover lucrative opportunities in the market.
This report also provides an estimate of the global edible insects for human consumption market size and corresponding revenue forecasts carried out in terms of absolute $ opportunity. It also offers actionable insights based on the future trends in the edible insects for human consumption market. Furthermore, new and emerging players in the global edible insects for human consumption market can make use of the information presented in the study for effective business decisions, which will provide momentum to their businesses as well as the global edible insects for human consumption market.
The study is relevant for manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, and investors in the global edible insects for human consumption market. All stakeholders in the global edible insects for human consumption market, as well as industry experts, researchers, journalists, and business researchers can leverage the information and data represented in PMR’s report.
Key Questions Answered in PMR’s Global Edible Insects for Human Consumption Market Report
- Which region will hold the highest market share in the global edible insects for human consumption market during the forecast period?
- Which region is experiencing the highest growth (CAGR)?
- Which factors are impacting the global edible insects for human consumption market?
- What are the global trends impacting the edible insects for human consumption market?
- What strategies must emerging players adopt to capture opportunities in various regions in the edible insects for human consumption market?
- What is the market structure of the global edible insects for human consumption market?
Global Edible Insects for Human Consumption Market: Research Methodology
Persistence Market Research is committed to providing unbiased market research solutions to its clients. PMR follows a robust methodology for the deduction of data included in this report. A unique research methodology is utilized to conduct extensive research on the global edible insects for human consumption market, and reach conclusions about the future growth factors of the market. PMR’s research methodology comprises primary research methods coupled with secondary research methods, which ensure the accuracy and reliability of the conclusions in this report.
A demand-side approach is followed to estimate the sales of target products, followed by an in-depth supply-side assessment of value generated, key trends, and events over a predefined period. This methodology is based on standard market structures, methods, and definitions that are based on inputs from local sources in over seven regions – North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa, which PMR considers for segmenting the global market. Statistics, characteristics, and variances are collected at a regional level, aggregated at the same level, and then synthesized at a worldwide level to create global market measurements. Our main sources of research include:
- Primary Research
- Secondary Research
- Trade Research
- Social Media Research
Table of Content
1. Executive Summary
1.1. Global Market Outlook
1.2. Demand Side Trends
1.3. Supply Side Trends
1.4. Analysis and Recommendations
2. Market Overview
2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy
2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations
3. Key Market Trends
3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market
3.2. Product Innovation / Development Trends
4. Key Success Factors
4.1. Product Adoption / Usage Analysis
4.2. Product USPs / Features
4.3. Strategic Promotional Strategies
5. Global Edible Insects for Human Consumption Market Demand Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast, 2020-2030
5.1. Historical Market Value (US$ Mn) Analysis, 2015-2019
5.2. Current and Future Market Volume (Tons) and Value (US$ Mn) Projections, 2020-2030
5.3. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis
6. Market Background
6.1. Macro-Economic Factors
6.1.1. Global GDP Growth Outlook
6.1.2. Global Industry Value Added
6.1.3. Global Urbanization Growth Outlook
6.1.4. Global Food Security Index Outlook
6.1.5. Global Rank – Ease of Doing Business
6.1.6. Global Rank – Trading Across Borders
6.2. Impact of COVID-19 on Edible Insects for Human Consumption Market
6.2.1. Manufacturer/Processors
6.2.2. Supply Chain and Logistics
6.2.3. Wholesalers/Traders
6.2.4. End-Users
6.3. Impact of COVID-19 on End User Industry Demand
6.4. Impact of COVID-19 on Food and Beverage Industry
6.4.1. Dairy Industry
6.4.2. Bakery Industry
6.4.3. Confectionery Industry
6.4.4. Impact of COVID-19 on 2020 Food Trends
6.4.5. Supply Chain Impact on Food Ingredients from the Coronavirus Pandemic
6.4.6. Actions for Supply Chain
6.4.7. Requirement of Digital Supply Networks
6.4.8. Guidelines By FDA in Response to COVID-19 Pandemic
6.4.9. Reaction of Association Towards the Pandemic
6.5. Global Food & Beverage Sector Outlook
6.6. Processed Food & Beverage Industry Outlook
6.7. Global Nutraceutical Industry Outlook
6.8. Global Beverage Industry Outlook
6.9. Environmental Benefits of Farming Insects
6.10. Vertical Farming of Insects
6.11. Unique Features & Life Cycle of Black Soldier Fly Larvae
6.12. Factors Affecting Pricing
6.13. Strategic Initiatives Undertaken for Industry Development
6.14. Key Regulation
6.15. Value-Chain Analysis
6.16. Market Dynamics
6.16.1. Drivers
6.16.2. Restraints
6.16.3. Opportunity Analysis
6.17. Forecast Factors – Relevance & Impact
7. Global Edible Insects for Human Consumption Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030, By Insect Type
7.1. Introduction / Key Findings
7.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis By Insect Type, 2015 – 2019
7.3. Current and Future Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast By Insect Type, 2020 – 2030
7.3.1.1. Beetles
7.3.1.2. Caterpillar
7.3.1.3. Hymenoptera
7.3.1.4. Orthptera
7.3.1.5. True Bugs
7.3.1.6. Others
7.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Insect Type
8. Global Edible Insects for Human Consumption Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030, By Product Type
8.1. Introduction / Key Findings
8.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis By Product Type, 2015 – 2019
8.3. Current and Future Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast By Product Type, 2020 – 2030
8.3.1. Whole
8.3.1.1.1. Steam or Fried
8.3.1.1.2. Raw
8.3.1.1.3. BBQ
8.3.2. Ingredient
8.3.2.1.1. Drinks
8.3.2.1.2. Insect Confectionery
8.3.2.1.3. Snacks & Baked Products
8.3.2.1.4. Others
8.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Product Type
9. Global Edible Insects for Human Consumption Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030, By Region
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis By Region, 2015 – 2019
9.3. Current Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast By Region, 2020 – 2030
9.3.1. North America
9.3.2. Latin America
9.3.3. Europe
9.3.4. South Asia
9.3.5. East Asia
9.3.6. Oceania
9.3.7. Middle East and Africa (MEA)
9.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Region
10. North America Edible Insects for Human Consumption Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) Trend Analysis By Market Taxonomy, 2015 – 2019
10.3. Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast By Market Taxonomy, 2020 – 2030
10.3.1. By Country
10.3.1.1. U.S.
10.3.1.2. Canada
10.3.2. By Insect Type
10.3.3. By Product Type
10.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis
10.4.1. By Country
10.4.2. By Insect Type
10.4.3. By Product Type
10.5. Drivers and Restraints – Impact Analysis
11. Latin America Edible Insects for Human Consumption Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) Trend Analysis By Market Taxonomy, 2015 – 2019
11.3. Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast By Market Taxonomy, 2020 – 2030
11.3.1. By Country
11.3.1.1. Brazil
11.3.1.2. Mexico
11.3.1.3. Rest of Latin America
11.3.2. By Insect Type
11.3.3. By Product Type
11.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis
11.4.1. By Country
11.4.2. By Insect Type
11.4.3. By Product Type
11.5. Drivers and Restraints – Impact Analysis
12. Europe Edible Insects for Human Consumption Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) Trend Analysis By Market Taxonomy, 2015 – 2019
12.3. Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast By Market Taxonomy, 2020 – 2030
12.3.1. By Country
12.3.1.1. France
12.3.1.2. Germany
12.3.1.3. Spain
12.3.1.4. U.K.
12.3.1.5. Italy
12.3.1.6. BENELUX
12.3.1.7. Nordic
12.3.1.8. Russia
12.3.1.9. Poland
12.3.1.10. Rest of Europe
12.3.2. By Insect Type
12.3.3. By Product Type
12.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis
12.4.1. By Country
12.4.2. By Insect Type
12.4.3. By Product Type
12.5. Drivers and Restraints – Impact Analysis
13. South Asia Edible Insects for Human Consumption Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030
13.1. Introduction
13.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) Trend Analysis By Market Taxonomy, 2015 – 2019
13.3. Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast By Market Taxonomy, 2020 – 2030
13.3.1. By Country
13.3.1.1. India
13.3.1.2. Thailand
13.3.1.3. Indonesia
13.3.1.4. Malaysia
13.3.1.5. Rest of South Asia
13.3.2. By Insect Type
13.3.3. By Product Type
13.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis
13.4.1. By Country
13.4.2. By Insect Type
13.4.3. By Product Type
13.5. Drivers and Restraints – Impact Analysis
14. East Asia Edible Insects for Human Consumption Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030
14.1. Introduction
14.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) Trend Analysis By Market Taxonomy, 2015 – 2019
14.3. Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast By Market Taxonomy, 2020 – 2030
14.3.1. By Country
14.3.1.1. China
14.3.1.2. Japan
14.3.1.3. South Korea
14.3.2. By Insect Type
14.3.3. By Product Type
14.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis
14.4.1. By Country
14.4.2. By Insect Type
14.4.3. By Product Type
14.5. Drivers and Restraints – Impact Analysis
15. Oceania Edible Insects for Human Consumption Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030
15.1. Introduction
15.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) Trend Analysis By Market Taxonomy, 2015 – 2019
15.3. Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast By Market Taxonomy, 2020 – 2030
15.3.1. By Country
15.3.1.1. Australia
15.3.1.2. New Zealand
15.3.2. By Insect Type
15.3.3. By Product Type
15.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis
15.4.1. By Country
15.4.2. By Insect Type
15.4.3. By Product Type
15.5. Drivers and Restraints – Impact Analysis
16. Middle East and Africa Edible Insects for Human Consumption Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030
16.1. Introduction
16.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) Trend Analysis By Market Taxonomy, 2015 – 2019
16.3. Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast By Market Taxonomy, 2020 – 2030
16.3.1. By Country
16.3.1.1. GCC
16.3.1.2. South Africa
16.3.1.3. Rest of Middle East & Africa
16.3.2. By Insect Type
16.3.3. By Product Type
16.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis
16.4.1. By Country
16.4.2. By Insect Type
16.4.3. By Product Type
16.5. Drivers and Restraints – Impact Analysis
17. Market Structure Analysis
17.1. Market Analysis By Tier of Companies
17.2. Market Concentration
17.3. Market Presence Analysis
18. Competition Analysis
18.1. Competition Dashboard
18.2. Competition Benchmarking
18.3. Competition Deep Dive
18.3.1. Protifarm Holding NV
18.3.1.1. Overview
18.3.1.2. Product Portfolio
18.3.1.3. Sales Footprint
18.3.1.4. Strategy Overview
18.3.1.5. Key Developments/Key Takeaways
18.3.2. Protix
18.3.2.1. Overview
18.3.2.2. Product Portfolio
18.3.2.3. Sales Footprint
18.3.2.4. Strategy Overview
18.3.2.5. Key Developments/Key Takeaways
18.3.3. HaoCheng Mealworm Inc.
18.3.3.1. Overview
18.3.3.2. Product Portfolio
18.3.3.3. Sales Footprint
18.3.3.4. Strategy Overview
18.3.3.5. Key Developments/Key Takeaways
18.3.4. Kreca Ento-Food BV
18.3.4.1. Overview
18.3.4.2. Product Portfolio
18.3.4.3. Sales Footprint
18.3.4.4. Strategy Overview
18.3.4.5. Key Developments/Key Takeaways
18.3.5. Chapul Cricket Protein
18.3.5.1. Overview
18.3.5.2. Product Portfolio
18.3.5.3. Sales Footprint
18.3.5.4. Strategy Overview
18.3.5.5. Key Developments/Key Takeaways
18.3.6. Exo Protein
18.3.6.1. Overview
18.3.6.2. Product Portfolio
18.3.6.3. Sales Footprint
18.3.6.4. Strategy Overview
18.3.6.5. Key Developments/Key Takeaways
18.3.7. JR Unique Foods Ltd., Part.
18.3.7.1. Overview
18.3.7.2. Product Portfolio
18.3.7.3. Sales Footprint
18.3.7.4. Strategy Overview
18.3.7.5. Key Developments/Key Takeaways
18.3.8. Entomo Farms
18.3.8.1. Overview
18.3.8.2. Product Portfolio
18.3.8.3. Sales Footprint
18.3.8.4. Strategy Overview
18.3.8.5. Key Developments/Key Takeaways
18.3.9. Craft Crickets Inc.
18.3.9.1. Overview
18.3.9.2. Product Portfolio
18.3.9.3. Sales Footprint
18.3.9.4. Strategy Overview
18.3.9.5. Key Developments/Key Takeaways
18.3.10. Crik Nutrition
18.3.10.1. Overview
18.3.10.2. Product Portfolio
18.3.10.3. Sales Footprint
18.3.10.4. Strategy Overview
18.3.10.5. Key Developments/Key Takeaways
18.3.11. Nutribug Ltd.
18.3.11.1. Overview
18.3.11.2. Product Portfolio
18.3.11.3. Sales Footprint
18.3.11.4. Strategy Overview
18.3.11.5. Key Developments/Key Takeaways
18.3.12. Cricket Flours LLC.
18.3.12.1. Overview
18.3.12.2. Product Portfolio
18.3.12.3. Sales Footprint
18.3.12.4. Strategy Overview
18.3.12.5. Key Developments/Key Takeaways
18.3.13. Bugsolutely Ltd.
18.3.13.1. Overview
18.3.13.2. Product Portfolio
18.3.13.3. Sales Footprint
18.3.13.4. Strategy Overview
18.3.13.5. Key Developments/Key Takeaways
18.3.14. Nusect
18.3.14.1. Overview
18.3.14.2. Product Portfolio
18.3.14.3. Sales Footprint
18.3.14.4. Strategy Overview
18.3.14.5. Key Developments/Key Takeaways
18.3.15. DeliBugs
18.3.15.1. Overview
18.3.15.2. Product Portfolio
18.3.15.3. Sales Footprint
18.3.15.4. Strategy Overview
18.3.15.5. Key Developments/Key Takeaways
19. Assumptions & Acronyms Used
20. Research Methodology
