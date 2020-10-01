Anti-Plagiarism Software Market Outlook to 2027 | Leading Key Players Academicplagiarism, Blackboard, Copyleaks, Grammarly, Plagiarismanalyzer, PlagScan

Plagiarism is the practice of utilizing or staking claim to content or ideas and material produced or created by another entity or individual. Anti-plagiarism software supports to identify and reduce chances of such practices to a certain level. This software can be a stand-alone program installed in the user’s computer or it can be a function of a website. Universities progressively utilize anti-plagiarism software for determining if students have copied someone else’s prose, while writers utilize it to check if others are utilizing their copyrighted work in full or in part.

What is the Dynamics of Anti-Plagiarism Software Market?

Some of the major drivers boosting the growth of anti-plagiarism software market are the rise in number of online assignment and project submission platforms, and increasing demand for legal and authentic data. However, the high cost of such software in the market is expected to act as one of the major restraining factors.

What is the SCOPE of Anti-Plagiarism Software Market?

The “Global Anti-Plagiarism Software Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the anti-plagiarism software industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of anti-plagiarism software market with detailed market segmentation by type, application, and geography. The global anti-plagiarism software market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading anti-plagiarism software market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The global anti-plagiarism software market is segmented on the basis of type and application. Based on type, the anti-plagiarism software market is segmented as on-premise and cloud-based. On the basis of application, the market is segmented as research institutions, academic institutions, corporate sector, and others.

What is the Regional Framework of Anti-Plagiarism Software Market?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global anti-plagiarism software market based on various segments. it also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The anti-plagiarism software market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

