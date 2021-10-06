E-SIM Card Market to Witness Stunning Growth | Samsung, Gemalto NV, Giesecke & Devrient , NTT DOCOMO

Latest Market intelligence report released by HTF MI with title “Global E-SIM Card Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025” is designed covering micro level of analysis by manufacturers and key business segments. The Global E-SIM Card Market survey analysis offers energetic visions to conclude and study market size, market hopes, and competitive surroundings. The research is derived through primary and secondary statistics sources and it comprises both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Apple Inc. [United States] , Samsung [South Korea] , Gemalto NV [Netherlands] , Giesecke & Devrient GmbH [Germany] , NTT DOCOMO, INC. [Japan] , OT-Morpho [France] , Telefonica S.A. [Spain] , Sierra Wireless, Inc [Canada] , STMicroelectronics [China] and Deutsche Telekom AG [Germany] .

Scope of the Study

An e-Sim, also called eUICC (embedded Universal Circuit Card), is a card that is embedded in the mobile device to store all the information to authenticate the mobile subscriber. Apart from offering better and uninterrupted connectivity, the e-Sim technology will revolutionize the communication between machine to machine that will greatly benefit automotive industry as recent research claims, over 90% of new passenger cars will have one or another form of connectivity.

Market Drivers

Real-time Network Change Option

Growing IoT Adoption

Market Trend

Growing Focus on Remote Sim Provisioning for M2M

Need for Uninterrupted Network Solution

Restraints

Complexity in Eco-system of e-Sim

Difficulty in Switching Devices

Opportunities

Growing Market for Wearable Electronics and Competitive Rivalry Among Services Providers

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2019

Base year – 2019

Forecast period** – 2020 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]

**Moreover, it will also include the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product services of key players.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

The Study Explore the Product Types of E-SIM Card Market: SMD and SIP

Key Applications/end-users of Global E-SIM Card Market: M2M , Wearable & Companion Devices , Tablets & Laptops and Smartphones

Top Players in the Market are: Apple Inc. [United States] , Samsung [South Korea] , Gemalto NV [Netherlands] , Giesecke & Devrient GmbH [Germany] , NTT DOCOMO, INC. [Japan] , OT-Morpho [France] , Telefonica S.A. [Spain] , Sierra Wireless, Inc [Canada] , STMicroelectronics [China] and Deutsche Telekom AG [Germany]

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific etc

Extracts from Table of Contents (ToC) :

……….

E-SIM Card Market Insights

3.1. Market Segmentation

3.2. Industry landscape, 2015 – 2026

3.2.1. COVID-19 impact on industry landscape

3.3. Industry ecosystem analysis

3.3.1. Raw material suppliers

3.3.2. Manufacturers

3.3.3. Distribution channel analysis

3.3.4. Vendor matrix

3.4. Technology landscape

3.5. Raw material analysis by Type

[SMD and SIP]

3.5.5. COVID-19 impact on raw material supply, by region

3.5.5.1. North America

3.5.5.2. Europe

3.5.5.3. Asia Pacific

3.5.5.4. LATAM

3.5.5.5. MEA

3.6. Regulatory landscape

3.7. Industry best practices & key buying criteria

3.8. Pricing analysis

3.9.1. Regional pricing

3.9.1.1. North America

3.9.1.2. Europe

3.9.1.3. Asia Pacific

3.9.1.4. Latin America

3.9.1.5. MEA

3.10 Cost structure analysis

3.10.1. COVID-19 impact on pricing

3.11. Industry impact forces

3.11.1. Growth drivers

3.11.2. Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.12. Innovation & sustainability

3.12.1. Future trends including COVID-19 impact

3.12.1.1. Production trends

3.12.1.2. Demand trends

3.13. Growth potential analysis

3.14. Porter’s analysis

3.14.1. Supplier power

3.14.2. Buyer power

3.14.3. Threat of new entrants

3.14.4. Threat of substitutes

3.14.5. Industry rivalry

3.15. Competitive landscape

3.15.1. Company market share analysis, 2019

3.15.2. Strategy landscape

3.16. PESTEL analysis

3.17. …………………………..

