Baijiu Market Growth, Trends, Absolute Opportunity and Value Chain 2020-2027

Baijiu market leading companies: Jiangsu Yanghe Distillery Co., Ltd, Net Company Inc., Brunsonnet Hubei Daohuaxiang Wine Co., Ltd., Kweichow Moutai Co., Ltd, Wuliangye Group, Beijing Shunxin Holding Group, Anhui Yingjia Group, Gujing Group Co., Ltd, Luzhou Laojiao Co., Ltd, Shaanxi Xifeng Liquor Co., Ltd., and Sichuan Langjiu Group.

Market Taxonomy

On the basis of source, the global baijiu market is segmented into:

Sorghum

Wheat

Barley

Corn

Rice

On the basis of flavor, the global baijiu market is segmented into:

Strong-flavor

Sauce-flavor

Light-flavor

Rice-flavor

Sesame-flavor

Chi-flavor

Others (Te-flavor, Feng-flavor, and others.)

On the basis of distribution channel, the global baijiu market is segmented into:

Specialty Stores

Hypermarkets

Supermarkets

Online stores

Convenience Stores

Liquor Stores

Baijiu Market: Regional analysis includes:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

