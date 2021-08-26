Development Trends: 3D Cell Culture Market – Future Growth, Verticals, Segmentation & Forecast to 2027

Post COVID-19 Impact on 3D Cell Culture Market –With the emergence of the COVID-19 crisis, the world is fighting a health pandemic as well as an economic emergency, almost impacting trillions of dollars of revenues. Research Dive’ group of skilled analysts provide a solution to help the companies to survive and sustain in this economic crisis. We support companies to make informed decisions based on our findings resulting from the comprehensive study by our qualified team of experts.

Our study helps to acquire the following:

• Long-term and short-term impact of Covid-19 on the market

• Cascading impact of Covid-19 on 3D Cell Culture Market, due to the impact on its extended ecosystem

• Understanding the market behavior Pre- and Post-COVID-19 pandemic

• Strategy suggestions to overcome the negative impact or turn the positive impact into an opportunity

• We’ll help you fight this crisis through our business intelligence solutions.

Pre COVID-19 Analysis of 3D Cell Culture Market –

According to a study of Research Dive, global 3D Cell Culture market forecast shall cross $12,638.8 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 29.4 during forecast period.

3D Cell culture is an essential tool in clinical analysis and biological science. It has multiple applications such as in biosensors, drug screening and others. Many improvements have been made in automated high-throughput cell culture systems. Increasing demand for regenerative medicine and economic drug discovery is expected to drive the demand for the 3D cell culture market. 3D cell cultures are primarily used to observe the abnormal behavior of cells and the cell-cell interaction. Furthermore, 3D cell culture systems play a significant role in the development of precision medicine and personalized medicine. For instance, as per study of cancer researchers (University of Michigan) newly invented 3D structure could enable physicians to test medications on model tumors grown from a patient’s own cells. These advances are projected to boost the growth of global cell culture market. However, more complex culture system, added expenses and threats from substitutes like 2D cell cultures are projected to limit the 3D cell culture market growth.

With new advances, 3D composite scaffolds have many versatile properties. It will be tremendously useful to develop treatments for nerve disorders and spinal cord injury (SCI) by taking help of cell transplantation methodologies and biomaterials. The most remarkable advantage of 3D cell culture is, their properties can be easily adapted by modifying the structure and composition. These key factors of 3D cell culture are projected to create enormous opportunities for the growth of 3D cell culture industry.

According to Analyst Evaluation, Microchips market shall register a revenue of $2,515.5 million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 30.1% during the forecast period; this is significantly due to new advances in 3D culture ‘organs-on-chips’. Organs-on-chips allow study of human physiology and also reveal development of novel in vitro disease models. It could provide potential replacements for animals used in toxin testing and drug development. These advancements are anticipated to grow the demand of microchips in global market, and are projected to boost the global market. Scaffold-based platforms have the largest market share and this segment will register a revenue of $3,425.1 million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 28.4%. Scaffolds can be significantly used in drug development therapeutic or specialty areas; which is anticipated to fuel the of global market growth.

Based on applications, the market is segmented into Stem Cell research, drug discovery, cancer research, and regenerative medicine. 3D cell culture market size for cancer research will generate a revenue of $4,057.1 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 28.5% throughout the forecast period; this is majorly due to various types of cancers such as breast cancer, lung cancer and others being dominant among the population. Cancer has a pervasive prevalence across the globe, which has led to rise in demand for cancer research, which is further attributed to boost the demand for 3D cell culture market. 3D cell culture market for regenerative medicine will register a revenue of $3,690.5 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 30.1%. Many developed and developing countries such as Japan is focusing more on contract manufacturing tie-ups, and continues to be a lucrative place for biotech ventures to do business. Japan is the world leader in regenerative medical products; these key strategies of the government are anticipated to spur the growth of 3D cell culture market.

3D cell culture market for biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies will register a revenue of $5,184.4 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 28.9% during the forecast period; this is majorly due to huge developments in the laboratory, technology and operations. Furthermore, rising pressure on sales of established treatments, rapid growth of cell therapies and focus on advanced manufacturing and technologies are the factors expected to grow the market.

North America 3D Cell Culture market size will cross $4,019.1 million by 2026, increasing at a healthy CAGR of 28.1%.

Heavy investments in research & development, high healthcare expenditure, and extensively increasing number of cancer cases are considered to be one of the driving factors that are booming the growth of North American market.

3D Cell Culture market share for Asia-Pacific region is expected to rise at a CAGR of 30.7% by generating a revenue of $3,020.7 million by 2026. The market growth in the region is increasing drug discovery initiatives among pharmaceuticals and biotechnology companies in the region. Major economies such as India, Singapore, Japan and South Korea are emphasizing more on public sector openness to partnership with established companies. For instance, leading market players such as Bayer, GlaxoSmithKline and AstraZeneca are collaborating with Singapore partners across drug discovery.

View out Trending Reports with the Impact of COVID-19:

The major 3D Cell Culture manufacturers include QGel SA, Hµrel Corporation, SynVivo, Greiner Bio-One International, Advanced BioMatrix, Lonza, Corning Incorporated, Thermo Fisher Scientific, TissUse GmbH, 3D Biotek. Players using updated technologies for their 3D Cell Culture will have good probability of having success in the rapidly blooming market. For example, Lonza has innovated the RAFT 3D Culture System that produces hepatocytes with increased stability and stronger cytochrome responses.

