Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) Market with Covid-19 Impact Analysis, 2020: Development Assessment and Industry Expansion Strategies 2027

Deep Packet Inspection Market: Overview

The deep packet inspection market is gaining considerable traction, especially for enhancing network security. Deep packet inspection is a method that keeps a check on such activities thoroughly. Deep packet inspection is a data processing type that examines and manages network traffic. It prevents virus attacks on a large scale and keeps all the data secure. Cybercrime has been constantly on the rise. As the years have passed, cybercrimes have greatly advanced, and continue to expand at a faster rate. This factor may influence the growth rate of the deep packet inspection market.

This upcoming report on the deep packet inspection market provides an in-depth analysis of the current market situation. The report covers components like competitive landscape, key players, regional analysis, and the ongoing trends. The segmental study enables an individual to thoroughly understand the deep packet inspection market

Deep Packet Inspection Market: Competitive analysis and notable developments

The deep packet inspection market is very competitive and has many established players in the fray. Also, the entry of many new players has made the competition even more intense in recent years. The competitors are now focusing on tapping avenues fromthe emergence of high-speed internet services, increasing data generation, and considerable smartphone use for developing new technologies.

Many strategic partnerships and acquisitions take place in the deep packet inspection market. The announcement of the acquisition of network intelligence technology developer Titan IC by Mellanox serves as a perfect instance. Prominent players in the deep packet inspection market include Allot Communications, Huawei Technologies, Palo Alto Networks Inc, and Symantec Corporation.

Deep Packet Inspection Market: Key Trends

The COVID-19 outbreak has put a lot of load on Communication Service Providers (CSPs) as there has been a massive increase in work from home employees. Furthermore, video streaming services are also experiencing a spike as individuals are using them on a large scale. This is when deep packet inspection comes to the rescue. Therefore, the deep packet inspection market may see positive growth.

The number of broadband users is increasing day by day. This can immensely benefit the deep packet inspection market. Also, the growing inclination of business owners toward high-speed internet for their organizations may also enable the deep packet inspection market to climb the growth ladder.

Technological advancements in sync with the changing times may also propel the deep packet inspection market. For instance, recently, Ipoque, a company providing deep packet inspection software launched software plug-in that is easy in terms of compatibility for network address translation (NAT). With this launch, there will be a considerable increase in security.

Deep Packet Inspection Market: Regional analysis

The deep packet inspection market is likely to benefit largely from the Asia Pacific, especially China. Regionally, the deep packet inspection market includes North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

China has a considerable level of censorship regarding the internet. For this, deep packet inspection is required to a large extent. In addition, India and Japan may also contribute to the growth of the deep packet inspection market. Increasing the population and a rise in the subscription of the internet by the users may steer deep packet inspection market toward prosperity.

North America also forms an important region in terms of the growth of the deep packet inspection market. This is because of the huge presence of security vendors. Focus on research and development can serve as an additional factor for boosting the growth rate of the deep packet inspection market.

