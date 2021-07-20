Industrial Inkjet Printers Market with Covid-19 Impact Analysis, 2020: Development Assessment and Industry Expansion Strategies 2027

Industrial inkjet printing refers to the utilization of inkjet technology to print products or materials as part of the production process. Industrial inkjet technology in the manufacturing world has the potential to make exhaustive changes to existing capabilities and provides huge commercial benefits. Industrial inkjet printers are used to print on various substrates such as plastic bottles, paper, and on cans, by propelling ink droplets. Compared to stereotype printers, industrial inkjet printers offer high speed printing with quick drying ink. Its components include charging electrodes, catcher, print head, ink systems, nozzle, and filed plates.

Key factors driving the industrial inkjet printers market include increase in the penetration of inkjet printers in developing economies and rise in digitalization. Rapid growth in the textile, packaging, and food & beverage industry is likely to drive the demand for industrial inkjet printers in the coming years. A revolution in e-commerce has created better opportunities for producers and suppliers in the industry to sell their products on online platforms. Producers and suppliers of industrial inkjet printers are focusing on selling their products on various e-commerce portals to cater to a wide range of consumers across the world. The promotion of industrial inkjet printers through online channels is estimated to offer lucrative opportunities to the industrial inkjet printers market in the near future.

The global industrial inkjet printers market can be segmented based on type, distribution channel, application, and region. Based on type, the market can be classified into continuous inkjet printers, thermal drop on demand inkjet printers, and piezoelectric drop on demand inkjet printers. In terms of distribution channel, the market can be categorized into online and offline. The offline distribution channel can be further divided into specialty stores and retail outlets. The online distribution channel includes e-commerce websites and company owned websites. On the basis of application, the market can be segmented into food & beverages, automotive, cosmetics, packaging, electrical and electronic components, textiles, transportation, consumer goods, pharmaceuticals, semiconductor, and ceramics. In terms of region, the global industrial inkjet printers market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

The market in North America and Europe is projected to expand at a considerable rate over the forecast period, since inkjet printers are highly efficient, effective, and offers high speed printing to end-users. The industrial inkjet printers market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period due to a rise in demand for industrial inkjet printers from automotive, packaging, and consumer goods industries. This is anticipated to augment the demand for industrial inkjet printers in this region from 2018 to 2026. The market in South America is projected to expand at a moderate growth rate in the near future due to the increasing application of industrial inkjet printers in product decoration in textiles, ceramics & glass, and foods & beverages industries.

Prominent players operating in the global industrial inkjet printers market are Hitachi, ITW Diagraph, Markem-Imaje (Dover Company), Engineered Printing Solutions, Keyence Corporation, Domino Printing Sciences plc, ATD Ltd, Citronix, Videojet, ID Technology (a division of ProMach), United Barcode Systems, Konica Minolta, Inc, Numeric, Leibinger, Xaar, KGK Jet India, Squid Ink, and Linx. These players are projected to face tough competition in the coming years due to the presence of a large number of local players in the market. Major brands are likely to focus on innovation of new products and research & development activities to strengthen their foothold in the global industrial inkjet printers market. Companies are engaging in mergers and acquisitions and joint ventures with local players to expand their product portfolio. Manufacturers in emerging economies are focusing on reducing their cost of production and increasing profitability for the sustainable growth of their businesses.

Grab an exclusive PDF Brochure of this report @

