Skeletal Trailer Market Study 2020-2027: COVID-19 Impact Assessment on Revenues

Skeletal Trailers – Introduction

Skeletal trailers, also known as semiskel trailers, are lightweight semitrailers primarily designed for transportation of containers from one place to another. In addition to this, skeleton trailers are used for transportation of containers (or container chassis) that are light in weight but have capacity to carry heavy loads.

Skeletal trailers are versatile, as they can carry a single 20-feet container or 30-feet container. These trailers are employed to carry different types of containers such as 2 x 20-feet, 1 x 40-feet, and 1 x 45-feet containers.

Skeletal trailers can be fitted with cranes, which enable them to load or unload containers at the ground level. Moreover, skeletal trailers are used to load bay at the same time.

Furthermore, skeletal trailers have correct combination of main beams, axles, and wheels, which are manufactured as per strict dimensions

Global Skeletal Trailer Market – Dynamics

Key Drivers of Global Skeletal Trailer Market

Rising industrialization in developing as well as developed countries is expected to drive the global skeletal trailer market during the forecast period

Increasing adoption of skeletal trailers in construction activities across the world is expected to promote growth of global skeletal trailer market from 2020 to 2030

Continuous adoption of skeletal trailers in the global automotive industry for transportation of vehicle containers is an important factor boosting the global skeletal trailer market

Consistent rise in the demand for skeletal trailers led by steady surge in the demand for heavy equipment or machinery is expected to propel the global skeletal trailer market during the forecast period

Rising adoption of skeletal trailers in the oil & gas industry for transporting oil and gas containers is expected to drive the global skeletal trailer market in the next few years

North America to Hold a Major Share of Global Skeletal Trailer Market

In terms of region, the global skeletal trailer market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa

North America is expected to hold a prominent share of the global skeletal trailer market from 2020 to 2030, due to increasing demand for skeletal trailers in mining, construction, and manufacturing industries to move heavy and large loads

Asia Pacific is expected to hold a considerable share of the global skeletal trailer market during the forecast period, due to rise in construction activities owing to increasing population in the region

The skeletal trailer market in Europe is anticipated to expand at a significant rate during the forecast period, owing to growth of manufacturing and automotive sectors in the region. This, in turn, is expected to propel the market in the region in the next few years.

Furthermore, increasing demand for skeletal trailers in the oil & gas industry in Middle East & Africa is expected to fuel the skeletal trailer market in the region between 2020 and 2030

Global Skeletal Trailer Market – Competition Landscape

Key Players Operating in Global Market

A few local, regional, and international players operate in the skeletal trailer market. Manufacturers of skeletal trailers are adopting strategies for design and manufacture of skeletal trailers to cater to the demand in numerous industries. The global skeletal trailer market is highly concentrated, with the top manufacturers accounting for approximately 25%–30% of the market share. A few of the key players operating in the global skeletal trailer market are as listed below:

Buiscar Cargo Solutions BV

CHINA HERBS

Dennison Trailers Ltd

GAURA FABRICATORS

Kathysia industrial Co., Ltd

Mark Allen Group

PANUS

SATRAC

Shandong Liangshan Tongya Automobile Co., Ltd.

Stapleford Commercials Ltd

VMT Industries Pvt. Ltd.

Global Skeletal Trailer Market – Research Scope

The global skeletal trailer market can be segmented based on:

Trailer Type

Type

Distribution Channel

Industry

Region

Global Skeletal Trailer Market, by Trailer Type

Semi Trailer

Full Trailer

Global Skeletal Trailer Market, by Type

Single Axle

Two Axle or Double Axle

Three Axle or Triple Axle

Quadruple Axle

Global Skeletal Trailer Market, by Distribution Channel

Direct Sales (OEM)

Indirect Sales

Global Skeletal Trailer Market, by Industry

Heavy Industries

Construction

Automotive

Medical

Food & Beverages

Oil & Gas

Others (Manufacturing, Mining)

Global Skeletal Trailer Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe Germany France U.K. Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



This study by TMR is all-encompassing framework of the dynamics of the market. It mainly comprises critical assessment of consumers’ or customers’ journeys, current and emerging avenues, and strategic framework to enable CXOs take effective decisions.

