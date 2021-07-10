Impact of COVID-19 on Lubrication Systems Market Worth US$ 4,808 Mn by 2026

Utilization of a lubrication system for the purpose of a specific application is dependent on several factors such as operating expenses incurred for manual labor, the number of lubrication points, and frequency of lubrication. Large plants such as paper mills, steel plants, and cement plants make use of automatic or central lubrication system because the number of points for lubrication in all of these plants is quite high, which is likely to drive the growth of the global lubrication systems market in the years to come. With the availability of lubrication system for lubricating so many points, the time taken to lubricate many machines is reduced. It also assists in the removal of error resulted from manual labor, which is further estimated to work in favor of the global lubrication systems market over the tenure of assessment, from 2018 to 2026.

The factors that are estimated to fuel growth of the global lubrication systems market comprise imbalance between demand and supply, service delivery innovation, and technological innovations. The lubrication industry is a capital-intensive one, which is likely make the threat of new players entering the market much less. However, the competition amongst the existing market players is quite high, which makes the competition in the global lubrication systems market quite intense.

Some of the well-established companies in the Bijur Delimon International, Sloan Lubrication Systems, AB SKF, The Timken Co., Freudenberg SE, and Pricol Ltd.

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has come up with a report on lubrication systems market that delves deeper into the market dynamics and present with a detailed view. Analysts at TMR prophesize that the lubrication systems market will expand at a steady growth rate of 3.42 % CAGR over the timeframe of analysis, from 2018 to 2026.

Driven by China and Japan, Asia Pacific to Register High Growth

The global lubrication systems market is split into the five major regions of Latin America, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, Europe, and North America.

Considering regions, it is estimated that Asia Pacific will offer highly lucrative growth opportunities to the players in the global lubrication systems market. Furthermore, incorporation of internet of things (IoT) into the facilities of production system is expected to drive the lubrication systems market in Asia Pacific. Both Japan and China are expected to lead the expansion of the lubrication systems market in Asia Pacific. On the other hand, Middle East and Africa and Latin America are also estimated to exhibit rapid growth over the period of assessment, from 2018 to 2026 due to growing industrialization and rapid expansion of the housing and real estate sector. Both housing and real estate sectors employ many types of machinery, which calls for lubrication to ensure smooth functioning of those machines.

Emergence of Self-lubricating Systems to Spell Growth for the Market

The growth of the global lubrication systems market is estimated to be driven by the growing need highly dependable machinery and the effective maintenance of the machinery. In a bid to derive maximum output from the deployment of various types of machinery, vendors should emphasize more on the development of the growth prospects in the rapidly growing segments and at the same time retaining their position the segments experiencing slow growth.

There has been a rise in the cost of labor across the globe, which calls for more deployment of machines so as to reduce the overall cost of operation. In addition, use of self-lubricating machines reduces the downtime of machines, which is likely to drive the demand for lubrication system in the years to come. Furthermore, technological progress and product innovations are likely to augur well for the market over the tenure of assessment, from 2018 to 2026.

However, the advent of self-lubricating thermoplastic gears is estimated to pose challenge for the growth of the market in the years to come.

The information shared in this review is based on a TMR report, bearing the title, “Lubrication systems market (Type – Manual Lubrication Systems, Automatic Lubrication Systems; Application – Cement Plants, Steel Industry, Mining & Mineral Processing, Paper & Printing, Automotive, Industrial Machine & Machine Tools, Construction Machines; Process – Dry Sump Lubrication, Wet Sump Lubrication) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2018 – 2026.”

