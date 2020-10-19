Potassium Dichromate Market to Witness Steady Growth During the Forecast Period 2017-2025

Potassium dichromate is a brightly colored and highly toxic inorganic chemical with a wide array of industrial applications. Its chemical formula is K2Cr2O7. It is found in crystalline solid powdered form which is orange in color. Potassium dichromate is used for preparing cleaning solutions for glassware and etching materials. It is employed extensively in leather tanning, cement, photographic processing, and wood staining applications. It can be used for the production of chrome alum, chromium oxide green, chrome yellow pigments, welding electrodes, and printing inks. Potassium dichromate can also be used in tanning agents, enamel coloring agents, and dyeing mordants. It is used as an oxidizing agent in many applications. Potassium dichromate is also used to prepare various products such as paints, glues, and waxes. It is produced in laboratories on a large scale by reacting potassium chloride (KCl) with sodium dichromate (Na2Cr2O7). Potassium dichromate is odorless and is readily soluble in water. It is also denser than water. Potassium dichromate is also obtained from its related compound, potassium chromate (K2CrO4), which reacts with acids to give the dichromate salt. It is a stable solid under normal conditions, but decomposes upon heating to give potassium chromate (K2CrO4) and chromic anhydride (CrO3). Potassium dichromate is highly corrosive and a strong oxidizing agent. It is widely used in wood preservatives, in the manufacture of pigments, and in photomechanical processes; however, it is primarily replaced by sodium dichromate for its applications.

Request Brochure:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=38729

Increase in demand for potassium dichromate in the building & construction industry owing to rapid industrialization and urbanization is one of the major factors propelling the potassium dichromate market. Rise in demand for potassium dichromate for usage in manufacture of cleaning agents is also augmenting the potassium dichromate market. Growth in demand for potassium dichromate in photography application, owing to its compatibility of being used as an oxidizing agent with strong mineral acid, is also propelling the potassium dichromate market. Wide applications of potassium dichromate in the leather industry due to its rising usage in leather tanning is further boosting the market.

Implementation of stringent government regulations on its usage coupled with chronic health hazards such as ulcerations, shortness of breath, bronchitis, pneumonia, lung cancer, genetic defects, asthma, and skin irritations on prolonged exposure to human beings is hampering the potassium dichromate market. Furthermore, various environmental hazards are associated with the usage of potassium dichromate. These include damage to aquatic life. Hence, certain regulations and clearances need to be implemented regarding the disposal of potassium dichromate. This is likely to restrain the potassium dichromate market.

More Trending Reports by TMR:

https://www.nsenergybusiness.com/pressreleases/companies/transparency-market-research/global-sodium-lauryl-sulfate-market-to-garner-growth-on-back-of-its-varied-characteristics-tmr/

Based on method of manufacturing, the potassium dichromate market can be segmented into industrially produced potassium dichromate and derived potassium dichromate. It is produced industrially by reacting potassium chloride (KCl) with sodium dichromate (Na2Cr2O7). It is also derived from its related compound, potassium chromate (K2CrO4), which reacts with acids to give dichromate salt.

In terms of end-use industrial application, the potassium dichromate market can be divided into building & construction industry, cleaning agents industry, photography industry, and leather industry.

REQUEST FOR COVID19 IMPACT ANALYSIS:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=38729

Based on geography, the potassium dichromate market can be segregated into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is a rapidly growing market for potassium dichromate owing to the expansion in the building & construction industry in the region. Asia Pacific is also the fastest growing region for cleaning agents, led by the rise in population in the region. Improvement in standard of living and growth in disposable income of consumers have contributed to the overall growth of the potassium dichromate market. Europe and North America follow Asia Pacific with similar trends of growth for the potassium dichromate market.

Key players operating in the potassium dichromate market include Yinhe Chemicals, Sing Horn, Zhenhua Chemical Company Limited, Anjirui Chemical, Tianyuan Technology, and Zhejiang Wansheng Chemical Company Limited.

This study by TMR is all-encompassing framework of the dynamics of the market. It mainly comprises critical assessment of consumers’ or customers’ journeys, current and emerging avenues, and strategic framework to enable CXOs take effective decisions.

Our key underpinning is the 4-Quadrant Framework EIRS that offers detailed visualization of four elements:

Customer E xperience Maps

xperience Maps I nsights and Tools based on data-driven research

nsights and Tools based on data-driven research Actionable R esults to meet all the business priorities

esults to meet all the business priorities Strategic Frameworks to boost the growth journey

The study strives to evaluate the current and future growth prospects, untapped avenues, factors shaping their revenue potential, and demand and consumption patterns in the global market by breaking it into region-wise assessment.